Holstein throws four touchdowns as Pittsburgh surges by Central Michigan 45-17

PITTSBURGH — Eli Holstein passed for 304 yards and four touchdowns, including a pair to Raphael Williams Jr. as Pittsburgh surged past Central Michigan 45-17 on Saturday. HT Image

Holstein hit Williams for a 3-yard touchdown in the first quarter. The two connected again on a pretty 48-yard score late in the third to give the Panthers some breathing room after the Chippewas had drawn within seven.

Williams later hauled in a 40-yard grab that set up Juelz Goff's 2-yard touchdown run as Pitt avoided the upset after Central Michigan hung around deep into the third quarter. Williams finished with six receptions for 121 yards and the two scores.

Holstein completed 21 of 28 but wasn't perfect. He was picked off for the second time in as many weeks when Central Michigan's Jordan Kwiatkowski had an interception that allowed the Chippewas to pull within 24-10 late in the first half.

Central Michigan got within 24-17 late in the third quarter when Joe Labas found Decorin Temple for a 6-yard touchdown at the end of a long drive in which the Chippewas converted a pair of fourth downs.

Pitt responded immediately. Kenny Johnson's 47-yard kickoff return gave the Panthers good field position and two plays later Holstein made a perfect pass while on the run to Williams to restore Pitt's lead to 14.

Central Michigan's three-quarterback rotation of Labas, Jadyn Glasser and Angel Flores combined to go 20 of 27 for 177 yards, but the Chippewas couldn't duplicate a second straight impressive road win after knocking off San Jose State last weekend in first-year coach Matt Drinkall's debut.

Central Michigan: The Chippewas will test the patience of most defenses they face this season. Their methodical game plan — they held the ball for nearly 36 minutes — allowed them to keep it close on a day they were outgained by well over 200 yards.

Pitt: Holstein, who missed significant time late last season due to injury, looks to be fully healthy. He sprinted 31 yards in the first half with the Panthers backed up. A little mobility by Holstein could go a long way while giving the offensive line time to gel.

Central Michigan: faces another tough test next week when the Chippewas travel to No. 15 Michigan.

Pitt: heads to Morgantown to face rival West Virginia in the Backyard Brawl, the first for WVU head coach Rich Rodriguez since Pitt's infamous 13-9 upset over Rodriguez and the Mountaineers in the final game of the 2007 regular season that cost WVU a spot in the BCS title game.

