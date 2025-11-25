IIM Ahmedabad's Executive Programme in Supply Chain & Logistics Management: Build digital, agile supply chain ecosystems

The Indian supply chain and logistics industry is on the cusp of transformation, driven by government initiatives such as PM GatiShakti (National Master Plan for Multi-Modal Connectivity Infrastructure), Sagarmala (National Maritime Development Initiative), and Bharatmala (Road and Highways Project), aimed at enhancing infrastructure, reducing logistics costs, and increasing efficiency. The Maritime Amrit Kaal Vision 2047 further underscores India's ambition to become a global maritime powerhouse. This strategic push is expected to propel the Indian freight and logistics market to new heights, with the market size expanding at a significant CAGR of 9.24% to reach US$ 490 billion by 2030, according to a report by BlueWeave Consulting. Master the next-gen technologies and processes to make supply chains seamless, smart and responsive with IIM Ahmedabad's Executive Programme in Supply Chain and Logistics Management.

A recent Capgemini report finds that 70% of executives identify new-gen supply chains — agile, sustainable, and digitally-powered — as a top tech trend for 2025. But the challenge is stark: 95% of companies will fail to enable end-to-end resiliency in their supply chains; only 20% of organisations feel equipped to handle supply chain challenges; and 68% fail to report positive returns on their digital investments. Driving this transformation forward will require a concerted effort to bridge existing gaps and build a pool of professionals equipped to lead and thrive in this new market reality.

To prepare new-age professionals with a deep understanding of the fundamentals driving supply chain behaviour and strategies, as well as advancements in procurement, supplier management, inventory management, coordination, and logistics (transport and warehousing), IIM Ahmedabad offers the Executive Programme in Supply Chain and Logistics Management (EPSCLM) . This 5-6 month live-online programme gives participants a deep understanding of supply chain and logistics management principles from a strategy, planning, and operations perspective.

Learn the art of making supply chain systems resilient that adapt to uncertainty and drive sustainable growth with IIM Ahmedabad's Executive Programme in Supply Chain and Logistics Management.

Integrate breakthrough technologies in your operations

A new approach to supply chain and logistics management is being enabled by technologies such as Blockchain, IoT/Physical Internet, RFID, Industry 4.0, and digitisation. As companies invest in cutting-edge technologies to create new business models and make supply chains more efficient, professionals must keep pace with these technologies to remain competitive. EPSCLM keeps participants ahead with practical simulations and real-world applications of these technologies.

Apply supply chain analytics for better decision-making

Supply chains generate vast amounts of data daily, making data management and analytics crucial for supply chain professionals. Supply chain analytics can help companies better understand their customers, identify inefficiencies, and take corrective actions in the face of uncertainty. Through modules such as Supply Chain Analytics and Data-Driven Decisions, EPSCLM empowers professionals to transform this data into actionable insights, driving more intelligent decision-making and operational excellence.





Develop coordinated supply chain strategies

The rise of e-commerce has magnified the volume of packages delivered to a single address. Delays or disruptions in deliveries are now much more likely. Thus, logistics and supply chain processes must be error-free and automated. Robotics and automation are transforming warehousing and reshaping efficiency frontiers in speed, cost, labour productivity, and safety. Companies automating with robotics see 30% faster processes and 80% fewer errors, leading to cost reductions and more rapid growth. With EPSCLM, participants will learn to manage and optimise inventory and distribution strategies, applying these tools to achieve more efficient, reliable operations.

Lead the transition to greener supply chains

Supply chains account for 60% of global carbon emissions, underscoring the need for sustainability. As companies strive to become more sustainable, they are placing a greater emphasis on the role of supply chain and logistics managers in reducing the environmental impact of their operations. EPSCLM provides in-depth knowledge of sustainable supply chain practices. From reducing carbon footprints to managing humanitarian and service supply chains, participants will learn to align operations with sustainability goals.

Drive supply chain transformations and achieve operational efficiency with IIM Ahmedabad's Executive Programme in Supply Chain and Logistics Management.

Develop cost-optimisation strategies

In addition to managing inventory and information, cost management is also critical in the era of digital supply chains. Cost economies shape supply chain operations, where minimizing costs must align with rising service expectations. EPSCLM addresses these challenges through modules on Supply Chain Finance and Pricing and Revenue Management, enabling participants to optimise costs, manage risks, and achieve efficiency across the supply chain.

Industry applications and insights

From optimising automobile and food supply chains to addressing the unique challenges of cold, agricultural, and semiconductor supply chains, EPSCLM extends its curriculum to EV logistics, gold supply chains, and time-sensitive operations such as transplant and Q-commerce. This comprehensive coverage ensures that participants gain practical insights and strategies applicable to various industry scenarios.





Programme requirements and benefits

EPSCLM has been designed for working professionals and entrepreneurs. Applicants should have at least 2 years of work experience in operations at the senior, middle, and junior managerial levels or as entrepreneurs. Participants will receive a certificate upon completion, and the programme includes a 6-day on-campus module where they can interact with faculty and peers. Live online classes will be held on Sundays on the technology partner VCNow's platform, making it convenient for participants to fit the programme into their busy schedules.

Effectively manage supply chain disruptions by aligning strategies with broader corporate objectives through IIM Ahmedabad's Executive Programme in Supply Chain and Logistics Management.

Shaping next-gen supply chain thinkers

As speed, cost, and quality mandates collide with global disruptions like geopolitical rifts, climate change, and cyber threats, supply chain and logistics management, once the invisible "backroom" of business, has become a boardroom priority. Enterprises that innovate and redesign their supply chains are reducing risks and improving resilience.

To inspire sharper thinking and faster learning, the Executive Programme in Supply Chain and Logistics Management is designed to equip working professionals and entrepreneurs with advanced expertise in supply chain and logistics management, enabling them to lead proactively, think strategically, and innovate continuously.

For more information on eligibility requirements and the application process for Batch 4, visit the programme's website .