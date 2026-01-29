Jets hire Brian Duker as defensive coordinator

The New York Jets hired Brian Duker as their new defensive coordinator on Wednesday. HT Image

Duker, 36, was the Miami Dolphins' pass game coordinator and secondary coach for the past two seasons.

Duker worked with Jets head coach Aaron Glenn in Detroit from 2021-23. Glenn was the defensive coordinator for the Lions as Duker climbed the ladder from defensive assistant to safeties coach to defensive backs coach .

"During our time in Detroit, Brian consistently demonstrated a high-football acumen and an aggressive approach to defense," Glenn said. "I'm confident that his energy and knowledge of the game will help elevate our players and push this team forward."

Duker also was on the coaching staffs of the Baltimore Ravens and San Francisco 49ers after making his NFL start as an intern with the Cleveland Browns .

ESPN reported that Glenn is expected to call the plays on defense since Duker has yet to do that in his career. Last season, Glenn allowed defensive coordinator Steve Wilks to call the plays before the latter was fired with three games left following a 3-11 start to the season.

Chris Harris finished the season as the interim DC as New York ended Glenn's first season with a five-game losing streak.

The Jets completed a virtual interview with Duker on Tuesday. They also interviewed Harris as well as Mathieu Araujo, Ephraim Banda, DeMarcus Covington, Daronte Jones, Jim Leonhard, Wink Martindale and Jim O'Neil.

Field Level Media

