Kejriwal, Mann target BJP, Congress at Gujarat rally; pitch AAP as alternative

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Thursday launched a sharp political attack on the BJP and the Congress during a public meeting in Gujarat’s Dahod, alleging corruption, governance failures and neglect of key sections of society. AAP leaders Arvind Kejriwal address a public meeting in Dahod, Gujarat.

Addressing the ‘Vijay Vishwas Sabha’, Kejriwal claimed that a “wave of change” was building in Gujarat and accused the BJP of suppressing opposition voices by targeting AAP workers. He alleged that party workers were being detained frequently as the BJP reacted to AAP’s growing support base.

The AAP chief criticised the BJP’s three-decade rule in the state, alleging that it had failed to deliver basic services such as quality education, healthcare and irrigation. He also accused both the BJP and the Congress of working in tandem, particularly in relation to funds meant for tribal communities, claiming that resources intended for welfare were being misused.

Kejriwal urged voters to consider AAP as an alternative, outlining a set of welfare measures implemented in Punjab, including free electricity for households and agriculture, monthly financial assistance for women, expanded healthcare coverage and improvements in government schools. He said similar measures could be extended to Gujarat if voters supported the party.

Referring to governance in Punjab, he said the AAP government had focused on reducing corruption and improving public service delivery, including timely payments to farmers and expansion of irrigation coverage.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann echoed Kejriwal’s remarks, stating that AAP had fulfilled key promises in Punjab and would replicate its governance model in Gujarat if elected. He highlighted schemes such as free electricity for most households, direct financial assistance to women and expanded health insurance coverage.

Mann also criticised both the BJP and the Congress, alleging that they had failed to address public concerns over the years and urging voters to support AAP in upcoming local body elections.

The remarks come as political activity intensifies in Gujarat ahead of the next round of elections, with parties stepping up outreach efforts across the state.