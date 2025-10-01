Key players are enduring serious injuries at an alarming rate across the NFL

Even the best quarterbacks look average or worse when they don’t have time to throw. HT Image

Just see Patrick Mahomes in his two Super Bowl losses. The Kansas City Chiefs couldn’t protect him and were routed by the Philadelphia Eagles last season and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Bowl 55.

With so many offensive linemen getting hurt at an alarming rate, more quarterbacks are facing immense pressure across the league.

Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers were off to a 3-0 start before running into the winless New York Giants on Sunday.

The Chargers were already missing left tackle Rashawn Slater because of a torn patella suffered in training camp and right guard Mekhi Becton because of a concussion. Tackle Joe Alt was carted off the field with an ankle injury in the 21-18 loss to the Giants.

Herbert was sacked twice, got hit 11 times and was pressured on 45.5% of his drop-backs, according to Pro Football Focus. He threw two picks and had a season-low 57.3 passer rating.

The Minnesota Vikings and Tampa Bay Buccaneers are among several teams that haven’t had their projected starting offensive line together for any of their four games.

The Vikings missed left tackle Christian Darrisaw in the first two games and lost center Ryan Kelly (concussion) and right tackle Brian O’Neill (knee) during a 24-21 loss to Pittsburgh in Dublin on Sunday. They were also playing without left guard Donovan Jackson following wrist surgery.

Carson Wentz got sacked six times and was under pressure on 38.9% of 54 drop-backs, though some of those were due to holding onto the ball too long. Wentz and J.J. McCarthy have been sacked on 14% of their passing plays, which leads the league.

The Buccaneers got All-Pro left tackle Tristan Wirfs back on Sunday but they lost right guard Cody Mauch for the season in Week 2 and are missing right tackle Luke Goedeke. Baker Mayfield was sacked twice and threw his first interception scrambling out of trouble in a 31-25 loss to Philadelphia.

The Tennessee Titans haven’t had right tackle JC Latham in the past three games. Right guard Kevin Zeitler sat out Week 3. Rookie QB Cam Ward has been sacked a league-high 17 times.

Jets guard Alijah Vera-Tucker sustained a season-ending triceps injury during camp. Falcons right tackle Kaleb McGary also went down before the season. Panthers guard Robert Hunt is expected to miss the rest of the season with a torn biceps and center Austin Corbett is out 6 to 8 weeks because of a knee injury. Saints right guard Cesar Ruiz hurt his ankle on Sunday. Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson injured his shoulder and right guard Tyler Steen sustained a lower-body injury.

The Buffalo Bills, Detroit Lions, Seattle Seahawks and Chiefs are among the few teams that have stayed healthy on the offensive line.

When Bills right tackle Spencer Brown didn’t play against the Saints because of a calf injury, it marked just the second time since the start of 2024, including playoffs, that the Bills didn’t have their projected five starters.

Tyreek Hill was the latest star player to sustain a season-ending injury when the five-time All-Pro receiver dislocated his knee during Miami’s win over the Jets on Monday night. The New York Giants lost star wideout Malik Nabers for the season to a knee injury on Sunday.

Quarterback Joe Burrow, edge rushers Nick Bosa and Khalil Mack, defensive linemen Nnamdi Madubuike and Calijah Kancey and running back James Conner are among the top players out.

Lamar Jackson has a hamstring injury for the Ravens, who’ve been decimated by injuries. Linebacker Kyle Van Noy missed the past two games and All-Pro fullback Patrick Ricard hasn’t played all season. All-Pro linebacker Roquan Smith, All-Pro cornerback Marlon Humphrey, Pro Bowl tackle Ronnie Stanley and starting cornerback Nate Wiggins all left Sunday’s loss at Kansas City along with Jackson.

Tight end George Kittle, running backs Joe Mixon and Aaron Jones, wide receivers Mike Evans, Brandon Aiyuk, Jayden Reed, Christian Watson, Jalen McMillan and Tank Dell, cornerbacks Jaylon Johnson and Maxwell Hairston and linebackers Dre Greenlaw and Nolan Smith, running backs Austin Ekeler and Najee Harris are also recovering from injuries.

Brock Purdy missed two games and is still dealing with a toe injury that could force him to sit out San Francisco’s game on Thursday night. Jayden Daniels didn’t play the past two games for Washington because of a knee injury. Justin Fields missed one with a concussion for the Jets. McCarthy hasn’t played the past two.

Injuries are part of the game. Football is a violent sport. Teams that can avoid losing key players have the best chance to win in the end.

