Khatima tribute honours statehood movement martyrs

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday paid tribute to the statehood movement activists who were killed during the Khatima firing incident, saying their struggle and sacrifice laid the foundation for Uttarakhand. He attended a tribute programme organised in memory of the martyrs, offered floral tributes at their statues and honoured their families with angavastrams. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami pays tribute to martyrs of the Khatima statehood movement firing incident.

Dhami remembered Bhagwan Singh Sirola, Pratap Singh, Rampal, Salim Ahmed, Gopichand, Dharmanand Bhatt and Paramjit Singh, saying the people of Uttarakhand would remain indebted to their sacrifice. He described Khatima as an important centre of the statehood movement and said the events at Khatima, Mussoorie and Rampur Tiraha remain significant chapters in the history of Uttarakhand.

Remembering the statehood struggle Recalling the movement, Dhami said the Khatima firing incident gave fresh momentum to the demand for a separate Uttarakhand and encouraged people to continue their struggle for their rights. He said the state was not created as a gift but came into existence after the sustained efforts, sacrifices and struggles of numerous activists.

The chief minister said building Uttarakhand in accordance with the aspirations of the statehood movement activists would be the most meaningful tribute to them. He also highlighted the role of women in the movement, saying the contribution of the state’s women was significant in the struggle for a separate state.

Measures for activists and families Dhami said the state government was implementing measures for the welfare of identified statehood movement activists and their dependants. Under the Uttarakhand State Movement Identified Activists or Their Dependants Reservation in Government Service Act, 2023, eligible activists and their dependants are provided 10% horizontal reservation in government jobs.

He said the monthly pension for dependants of martyrs had been increased from ₹3,000 to ₹5,500. Activists who were injured or jailed during the movement receive a monthly pension of ₹7,000, while active activists receive ₹5,500. Identified activists have also been issued identity cards and provided free travel on government buses.

Dhami said the government had also introduced 30% horizontal reservation for women in government jobs, citing the contribution of women to the statehood movement.

He further highlighted several decisions taken by the state government, including implementation of the Uniform Civil Code, a stringent anti-copying law for recruitment examinations and measures aimed at protecting the state’s cultural identity. According to the chief minister, more than 34,000 young people have received government jobs through recruitment processes over the past five years.

The programme was also addressed by MP Ajay Bhatt, Khatima MLA Bhuvan Kapri and Nanakmatta MLA Gopal Singh Rana. Several public representatives, statehood movement activists, officials and local residents were present.