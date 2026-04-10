Lakers add big-ticket courtside seats for playoffs

The Los Angeles Lakers are making room for more movers and shakers and celebrities this playoff season. HT Image

The team announced Thursday the availability of additional floor seats, where Jack Nicholson, Denzel Washington, Will Ferrell, Ice Cube, Leonardo DiCaprio, Kim Kardashian and fellow celebrities have sat for years. The Lakers said their floor seats have been sold out for more than 50 years.

"Courtside Reserve is second-row courtside seating that places fans in the heart of the action within the highly sought-after and exclusive floor section, offering an immersive experience," the Lakers said in a news release. "The new on-floor seating features premium hospitality, including in-seat food and beverage service, VIP club access and a seamless, elevated experience from the moment guests enter the arena."

To buy tickets, fans must request access through a dedicated page on the team website. The team said buying one of the limited Courtside Reserve seats now, which are being "offered in the smallest quantity to preserve the exclusivity of the courtside environment," will move the purchaser to the front of the line to buy season tickets in the section.

That must mean Courtside Reserve won't be one and done just for the postseason.

But how much will the seats cost per game? The Lakers did not reveal the number, but the New York Post reported Thursday that courtside seats in the regular season range from $4,000 to $10,000 per seat, depending on the day of week and the opponent. Playoff tickets can cost between $20,000 and $40,000 per seat, per game.

Since winning the NBA championship in the bubble in the 2019-20 pandemic season, the Lakers have failed to make the playoffs once, been eliminated in the first round three times and reached the conference finals once.

With three games left, the Lakers and Houston Rockets are tied with 50-29 records, but Los Angeles currently stands as the No. 4 seed based on tie- breakers. Being the No. 4 seeds guarantees home-court advantage in the first round.

If the standings remain the same, the Lakers would host the Rockets to open the playoffs.

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