MCD intensifies drive against illegal construction, seals 17 properties across Delhi

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on September 9 carried out an intensive drive against unauthorised construction, illegal misuse of properties and structurally unsafe buildings across all 12 zones of the city. Delhi building collapse LIVE: Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) personnel arrive to dismantle an unsafe adjacent structure following the deadly multi-storey building collapse tragedy at Satya Niketan, in New Delhi. (PTI)

The daily action is part of a sustained administrative campaign. Official division-wise records show that between June 1 and September 9, MCD carried out 1,053 demolition actions, sealed 491 properties and served 2,316 show-cause notices and 757 demolition notices.

On September 9 alone, 34 demolition actions and 17 sealing actions were carried out across the 12 zones.

Narela Zone recorded six large-scale demolition drives, while South Zone demolished five unauthorised buildings. Central Zone reported five demolitions, while Keshavpuram and Shahdara North zones carried out three demolitions each. In West Zone, demolition action was taken against a dangerous property in Deep Enclave, Part-II, Vikas Nagar.

Civil Lines Zone sealed four properties, including Vardhman Mall, over misuse. Major demolition action was also taken against unauthorised construction in Sant Nagar A-1 Block Extension. City-SP Zone carried out demolition action at four properties against unauthorised construction in Prem Nagar and Kala Mahal, Jama Masjid.

The civic body has also surveyed 1,252 PG buildings as part of its safety assessment. Of these, 39 buildings were found to require minor repairs and nine required major repairs. Three buildings were classified as dangerous, of which one has already been demolished.

The drive underlines the civic body’s continued focus on checking unauthorised construction, misuse of properties and building safety. The action across multiple zones is being carried out as part of the wider campaign aimed at enforcing civic and structural safety norms. The effort seeks to strengthen compliance and improve safety standards across Delhi’s built environment.