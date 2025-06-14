Milagrow Enters Education Sector with AI & Robotics Lab Solutions, Expanding Its Homegrown Service Robot Brand

New Delhi, India — June 14, 2025

India’s foremost service robotics innovator, Milagrow, has announced its expansion into the AI and Robotics education ecosystem through its dedicated vertical, Milagrow Education. This move aims to bridge the gap between industry-level robotics and academic learning, empowering students with critical future-ready skills. Partners with IIT Delhi and DTU Alumni to Build Future-Ready Talent Across India

Leveraging over 14 years of deep industry experience, Milagrow is collaborating with IIT Delhi and DTU alumni to deliver world-class robotic education through curriculum development, hands-on training, and AI lab setups across schools and universities.

Product Launch: Robo Nano 2.0 & Buildable Robotic Kits

A major milestone in this initiative is the launch of Robo Nano 2.0, a humanoid robot designed for education and coding applications. Alongside it, buildable robotic kits—supporting Python, C++, and Arduino—enable students to construct and code over 100 robot models, giving them real-world exposure to automation, machine intelligence, and sensor logic.

Milagrow Programs Rated 4.95/5 by Students

The AI Summer School held at IILM University, Gurugram, and the Robotics Summer Camp at Shiv Nadar University (Young Thinkers Forum) saw hands-on robotics training, live demos, and collaborative coding workshops using Milagrow’s advanced kits. Students explored robotic navigation, machine learning basics, and real-time automation projects.

Rated 4.95/5 by participants, the programs left a lasting impression. Prof. Padmakali Banerjee, Vice Chancellor of IILM University, lauded the initiative:

“At IILM, we’re shaping future innovators by providing them with experiential, real-world learning opportunities. Milagrow’s workshop is a model of what futuristic education looks like.”

Prof. Shamik Tiwari, Dean, School of Computer Science and Engineering, added:

“We’re proud to bring such meaningful, STEM-forward programs into our ecosystem—this is where innovation truly begins.”

Ms. Vinnie Mathur Chair Person Young Thinkers Forum Shiv Nadar University said:

YTF is a future-focused program that recognizes the rising importance of AI and robotics education. It equips students with multidisciplinary skills through a holistic approach, preparing them to become tech-driven entrepreneurs and professionals who contribute meaningfully to society and nation-building.

Holistic Learning: Tech Meets Life Skills

Milagrow’s programs go beyond technology. The new education vertical integrates entrepreneurship, financial literacy, and life skills coaching, cultivating not only intelligent coders but well-rounded future leaders. The company is also launching certification modules, trainer enablement programs, and vocational labs for scalable education models.

Rajeev Karwal (Inspiration & Founder, Milagrow, in spirit):

“Robotics is not just a technology—it is a catalyst for imagination, precision, and leadership. Through Milagrow Education, we aim to nurture thinkers, builders, and innovators who will shape tomorrow’s intelligent world.”

About Milagrow

Founded in 2007 by industry veteran Rajeev Karwal now headed by Amit Gupta, Milagrow HumanTech is India’s No. 1 Service Robots Brand, known for cutting-edge automation in homes and institutions. From floor cleaning robots (iMap series) to premium portable vacuums and AI-powered education kits, Milagrow is committed to making robotics accessible, intelligent, and impactful.

Milagrow, a leading innovator in home robotics, offers a comprehensive range of intelligent cleaning solutions, including robot vacuum cleaners, robot mops, pool cleaning robots, window cleaning robots, and portable vacuum cleaners. Designed with cutting-edge features like LiDAR navigation, wet and dry cleaning, self emptying, HEPA filtration, and smart app and voice control, Milagrow robots deliver powerful, automated performance across all surfaces. Ideal for today’s busy households, each product combines efficiency, precision, and ease of use. With a focus on smart living and hygiene, Milagrow continues to redefine home cleaning technology, making everyday maintenance smarter, faster, and more convenient for consumers across India.

While maintaining its leadership position in consumer robotics. With its new educational outreach, the company aims to become a cornerstone of 21st-century STEM learning, creating a national talent pool ready to lead in the age of intelligent automation.

