No cars, only prices crash as Rohit Shetty leads Myntra’s 23rd edition EORS marketing campaign

Myntra, one of India’s leading fashion, beauty, and lifestyle destinations, has unveiled an exciting campaign ahead of the 23rd edition of its marquee fashion event, the End of Reason Sale (EORS). Led by filmmaker and action icon Rohit Shetty, the campaign introduces Myntra’s big value proposition for the season, the Myntra EORS Price Crash, bringing blockbuster savings across 6 million styles and 10,000+ top brands. The campaign offers a sneak peek into what promises to be the most exciting and expansive edition of the End of Reason Sale yet, commencing on 5th December, with early access for VIP customers starting from 4th December onwards. The campaign spotlights the season’s big highlight, the EORS Price Crash, offering blockbuster offers across 6 million styles and 10,000+ brands.

Building on the teaser, where Rohit is seen exasperated after having “crashed everything possible” In his films so far and demanding something new, the films reveal that this time, his search leads him to the biggest crash of all, the Myntra EORS Price Crash. With irresistible offers and a wide assortment spanning fashion, beauty, and winterwear, Myntra’s EORS is set to deliver maximum value and style for shoppers across the country.

Speaking on his experience of working with Myntra for the first time, Rohit Shetty said, “This was my first time collaborating with Myntra, and what caught my attention immediately was the idea itself. Taking everyday situations people face and giving them an unexpected, entertaining twist is what the ‘Price Crash’ campaign delivers.”

Speaking on the campaign, Neha Gulati, Senior Director Brand Marketing, Myntra, said, “The End of Reason Sale has consistently delivered unmatched value to customers across India, and this edition strengthens that promise with the Myntra EORS Price Crash. With Rohit Shetty fronting the campaign, we have been able to spotlight the most common wardrobe challenges faced by shoppers in an entertaining yet meaningful way. As one of India’s most awaited shopping events, EORS continues to drive exceptional excitement among customers looking for quality, trends, and value.”

About the films:

The campaign draws from light-hearted, larger-than-life situations where everyday dressing dilemmas collide with Rohit Shetty’s signature humor and action-driven style. Whether it’s party pressure, repeated outfits, winter struggles, or a shrinking wallet, each film playfully shows how Myntra’s EORS Price Crash helps consumers upgrade their wardrobe without compromising on budget or flair.

The first film delivers the much-awaited reveal after the teaser, with Rohit still trying to decode the “biggest crash.” Impatient as ever, he cuts off his assistant, right before a loud crash sends a clothes rack bursting in and a top landing on his face. The moment lands when the assistant blurts out, “Myntra Price Crash, sir,” prompting Rohit to discover the EORS offers and call them a “superhit.”

The second film follows Stylish Sanya , who’s overwhelmed by back-to-back party plans while her bank balance continues to dip. Rohit watches her spiral into fashion panic before triggering the Price Crash, unlocking multiple stylish looks at unbeatable prices and restoring her confidence and her wallet.

Another film features No Hit Shobhit , notorious for repeating the same bomber jacket everywhere, much to Rohit’s frustration. When Rohit initiates the Price Crash, Shobhit reappears in a new, sharply priced jacket that finally breaks his fashion rut and wins Rohit’s approval. Relief sets in as he finally finds options that fit both his taste and budget.

In the Thandi Tanya film , a young woman who spent her entire budget over the summer is left relying on her grandmother’s shawl to brave the winter chill. Rohit steps in with the Price Crash message, helping her find multiple cosy and affordable winterwear that lets her embrace the season with warmth, comfort, and a refreshed look.

Together, the films emphasise the campaign’s central message: with the Myntra EORS Price Crash, India gets fashion, freshness, and fantastic value, all at once.

Link to the films:

Rohit's main film link.

link. Stylish Sanya film link.

link. Thandi Tanya film link.

link. No-Hit Shobhit film link.

Agency: Tilt Brand Solutions

Director: Tanvi Gandhi

DOP: Shivendu Kudalkar

Producer: Rachaita Vyas

Note to the Reader: This article is part of Hindustan Times' promotional consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. Hindustan Times assumes no editorial responsibility for the content.