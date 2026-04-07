Over 60,000 watch ‘Samrat Vikramaditya’ mega theatrical in Varanasi

A large-scale theatrical production based on the life of legendary king Samrat Vikramaditya drew more than 60,000 spectators in Varanasi between April 3 and 5, according to organisers. The event featured elaborate sets, live-action sequences, and over 200 performers, showcasing themes of governance and justice. It aimed to connect audiences with historical narratives through cultural storytelling.

The mega play, staged by the Madhya Pradesh government’s culture department, recreated episodes from Vikramaditya’s life, focusing on themes of governance, bravery and justice. The event was inaugurated by Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Spread over three days, the production featured elaborate sets, large-scale lighting effects and live-action sequences, including the use of elephants, horses and camels to depict battlefield and royal court scenes.

Organisers said more than 200 कलाकार took part in the performance, portraying different phases of Vikramaditya’s life. Several scenes depicted the ruler’s engagement with his subjects, including episodes where he was shown moving among people in disguise to understand their concerns.

The staging included large fortress-like structures and detailed period settings, designed to evoke a sense of historical grandeur. Music and sound design were used extensively to enhance the visual narrative, particularly during battle sequences.

Audience members responded enthusiastically to the performances, with some emotional scenes drawing strong reactions. At the conclusion of the show, chants in praise of the historical figure were heard among sections of the audience.

Speaking at the inauguration, Mohan Yadav said the production offered an opportunity to connect with the legacy of a ruler associated with ideals of governance and leadership.

The event is part of a broader push to promote cultural storytelling through large-format public performances, drawing attention to historical narratives through theatre.