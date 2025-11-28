Personal Loan Explained: Step-by-Step Guide to a Successful Application

Applying for a personal loan can feel confusing if you are not sure where to start. However, when you understand the process and prepare in advance, it becomes simple and stress-free. A personal loan is one of the most flexible financial options available today. From paying for medical treatment and travel plans to managing home repairs or emergency expenses, it gives you the freedom to use the money the way you need it. Bajaj Finance simplifies personal loan applications with digital solutions and competitive rates.

With Bajaj Finance offering easy online applications, flexible repayment options, and a competitive personal loan interest rate, more people are now choosing a personal loan as a quick and reliable solution. This step-by-step guide will help you understand how a personal loan works, what you need to qualify, and how you can increase your chances of approval.

What is a personal loan?

A personal loan is an unsecured loan, which means you do not need to provide any asset, such as property or gold, as security. The lender approves your loan based on your income, credit history, job stability, and repayment capacity.

You can use a personal loan for many purposes, including:

Medical emergencies

Wedding expenses

Travel and holidays

Education or skill courses

Home renovation



Once approved, you receive the amount in your bank account and repay it in fixed monthly instalments, known as EMIs, over an agreed period.

Why choose Bajaj Finance for your personal loan?

Bajaj Finance is a trusted name when it comes to fast and flexible lending solutions. The application process is simple, digital, and designed to save you time. Whether you are salaried or self-employed, Bajaj Finance offers options that match different financial needs.

Some key highlights include:

Loan amount from Rs. 40,000 up to Rs. 55 lakh

Quick online application in minutes

Minimal documentation

Flexible repayment tenure ranging from 12 months 96 months

Attractive and competitive personal loan interest rate

Fast approval and disbursal



You can easily get started by applying for a personal loan online and checking your personalised offer almost instantly.

Eligibility criteria you must meet

Before applying for a personal loan, it is important to check if you meet the basic eligibility requirements. These may slightly vary, but the usual criteria include:

Nationality: Indian

Age: 21 years to 80 years*.

Employed with: Public, private, or MNC.

CIBIL Score: 650 or higher.

Customer profile: Self-employed or Salaried



*You must be 80 years * or younger, at the end of the loan tenure.

A higher CIBIL score increases your chances of approval and also helps you get a better personal loan interest rate.

Documents required for a personal loan

The documentation process is simple and user-friendly. In most cases, the following documents are required:

KYC documents: Aadhaar/ passport/ voter’s ID/ driving license/ Letter of National Population Register/ NREGA job card

PAN card

Employee ID card

Salary slips of the last 3 months

Bank account statements of the previous 3 months

Piped gas bill

Pension order

Letter of Allotment of Accommodation Issued by Employer

Property / Municipal tax receipt

Utility bill

Phone bill

Real-time image / photograph

Ration card

With Bajaj Finance, you may also be able to complete the entire process through digital verification, without the need to submit physical documents.

Understanding the personal loan interest rate

The personal loan interest rate is one of the most important factors to consider before applying. It directly affects your monthly EMI and the total amount you will repay.

The rate is decided based on factors such as:

Your CIBIL score

Monthly income

Job or business stability

Current financial commitments

Loan tenure and amount

For example, if you take a personal loan of Rs. 3,00,000 for five years, your EMI will change based on the personal loan interest rate offered to you. A lower rate will always mean more affordable monthly repayments and lower overall interest.

Using an online personal EMI calculator before applying can help you choose a comfortable repayment plan that matches your monthly budget.

Step-by-step process to apply for a personal loan

The process of applying for a personal loan with Bajaj Finance is simple and secure. Here is how it usually works:

Click on ‘APPLY’ to open our online application form.

You will be asked to enter your phone number and an OTP to verify it

Fill in the application form with your basic loan details

Now, click on ‘PROCEED’ to visit the loan selection page.

Enter the loan amount that you need. Choose from our personal loan variants.

Choose the repayment tenure – you can select tenure options of 12 months to 96 months and click on ‘PROCEED’.

Complete your KYC and submit your application.

Our representative will call you for the next steps. The loan amount will be transferred to your bank account after successful verification of your documents.

Tips to increase your approval chances

If you want your personal loan application to get approved smoothly, keep the following tips in mind:

Maintain a CIBIL score of 650 or above

Pay credit card bills and EMIs on time

Do not apply for multiple loans at the same time

Keep your income documents updated

Choose a reasonable loan amount

These simple steps can significantly increase your approval chances and help you secure a better personal loan interest rate.

Smart ways to repay your personal loan

Repaying your personal loan on time is just as important as getting it approved. Timely repayment builds a strong credit history and protects you from extra charges or penalties.

To manage your repayment effectively:

Set up an auto-debit for EMIs

Select a comfortable tenure from the beginning

Make part-prepayments when you have extra money

Avoid taking on unnecessary new debts

Being organised with your repayments will keep your finances balanced and stress-free.

Final thoughts

A personal loan is a powerful financial tool when used wisely. With Bajaj Finance offering flexible loan amounts, fast approvals, and a competitive personal loan interest rate, it is easier than ever to meet your financial needs without delays.

If you maintain a CIBIL score of 650 or above, choose a suitable EMI plan, and borrow only what you need, your personal loan can support your goals without putting pressure on your monthly budget.

When planned carefully, a personal loan is not just a source of money — it is a smart step towards achieving your dreams with confidence and control.

*Terms and conditions apply

Note to the Reader: This article is part of Hindustan Times' promotional consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. Hindustan Times assumes no editorial responsibility for the content.