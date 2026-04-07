Punjab power sector now profitable despite free electricity to most households: CM Mann

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Monday said the state’s power sector has turned profitable despite providing free electricity to a majority of households, attributing the change to structural reforms and infrastructure improvements under the current government. Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann addresses a press conference in Chandigarh.

Addressing a press conference, Mann said nearly 90% of households in Punjab are receiving zero electricity bills under the government’s free power scheme, while tariffs have also been reduced across categories, including commercial and industrial consumers.

He said the state government has reversed the earlier trend of disinvestment in power assets by acquiring the 540 MW Govindwal thermal power plant, adding that its operational efficiency has improved since the takeover.

The chief minister highlighted improvements in power supply, stating that farmers received more than eight hours of electricity during the paddy season, with a significant share of supply during daytime hours.

He also pointed to expansion in transmission capacity and strengthening of infrastructure through the addition of substations, transformers and new transmission lines. According to Mann, coal supply to thermal plants has stabilised, with sufficient stock available across key facilities.

On employment, Mann said over 9,500 jobs have been provided in the power sector since 2022, with recruitment for additional posts currently underway.

The chief minister also outlined plans to expand renewable energy capacity, stating that the share of green energy is targeted to increase significantly in the coming years. He said multiple solar power projects have been tied up and are at various stages of implementation.

Mann added that the government is working on a proposal to shift high-tension power lines underground in agricultural fields to reduce risks and improve safety for farmers.

Separately, he said the government has ordered a special assessment of wheat crop damage following recent weather events and assured compensation as per norms.