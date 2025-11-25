Rockies remove interim tag, hire manager Warren Schaeffer

The Colorado Rockies announced the hiring of interim skipper Warren Schaeffer as their full-time manager on Monday, filling the last of the vacancies in Major League Baseball. HT Image

Schaeffer, 40, took over in May when Bud Black was fired after a 7-33 start. The Rockies went 36-86 under his watch to finish at 43-119, the worst record in the franchise's 33-year history.

"I'm incredibly grateful for the opportunity to continue leading this team," Schaeffer said. "My focus remains on continuing to build a strong, unified culture based on accountability, hard work and trust. We have a group of guys who care deeply about competing the right way, and my goal is to keep strengthening those relationships while leading a team that our fans can embrace and be proud of."

The hiring announced Monday is the first major move since Paul DePodesta was named the team's head of baseball operations on Nov. 7. He replaced general manager Bill Schmidt, who stepped down after the season.

"We're confident Warren is the right person to lead our club moving forward," DePodesta said. "He has established strong relationships with our players, understands the culture of this franchise and embodies the energy and work ethic we want on and off the field."

Schaeffer joined the Colorado coaching staff in 2023 as a third base and infield coach. Before that, he managed in the minors at High-A Asheville , Double-A Hartford and Triple-A Albuquerque .

The Rockies have posted three straight 100-loss seasons and have not made the playoffs since 2018.

