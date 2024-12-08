Menu Explore
Ruben Selles watches on as Hull slump to the bottom after loss to Blackburn

PA_Media |
Dec 08, 2024 12:01 AM IST

The Tigers are now without a win in 11 games.

The only way is up for new manager Ruben Selles and Hull after Sean McLoughlin’s first-half own goal gifted in-form Blackburn a 1-0 Championship success at the MKM Stadium. The former Reading boss was introduced to the crowd before kick-off, will officially meet his squad for the first time on Monday and then take charge when City host Watford on Wednesday. Selles faces a massive task with the Tigers bottom of the second tier, winless in 11 and beaten for a sixth successive game. In contrast, Rovers’ fourth consecutive win – and third in a row on the road – cemented their position in the top six. It was a classic away performance by John Eustace’s Lancastrians. They soaked up home pressure, notably in the opening period, occasionally rode their luck and then got lucky with McLoughlin’s 20th-minute own goal. With Spaniard Selles watching from the stands and interim boss Andy Dawson in the dugout for the final occasion, Hull shrugged off a slow start in atrocious conditions to create the opening opportunities. A swift counter ended with goalkeeper Aynsley Pears saving Ryan Longman’s deflected effort. Pears was forced into more decisive action when veteran defender Danny Batth – on his 500th career appearance – fouled Chris Bedia. Kasey Palmer’s 25-yard free-kick was heading in until Pears pushed the ball over for a corner. Just as they were dominating, Hull conceded in unfortunate fashion as full-back Callum Brittain’s cross was diverted by unwitting McLoughlin beyond stranded Ivor Pandur. Hull, though, responded positively as Pears produced a double save to deny Longman and then Abu Kamara a 25th-minute equaliser. The Tigers continued to carve out the lion’s share of chances and only Owen Beck’s near-post block denied Kamara 11 minutes from the break. Another timely Rovers intervention foiled the persistent Kamara as Hull took their first-half shot tally to nine without reply. Normal service resumed soon after half-time with Pears saving Palmer’s long-range attempt. Unlike the weather, Hull’s chances began to dry up and Rovers even managed a couple of blocked shots of their own though Pandur remained untroubled. Even their first off-target effort came nine minutes from the end of normal time as Yuki Ohashi ran from his own half before firing over. Finally, left-back Beck bombed forward to force Pandur into his maiden stop. Charlie Hughes fizzed a low 87th-minute, 20-yard effort fractionally wide but the division’s joint-lowest scorers drew another blank.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

