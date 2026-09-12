Safai karamcharis end Haryana strike after agreement on demands

Safai karamcharis in Haryana called off their strike after meeting Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and agreeing on key demands. Union representatives had also met Cabinet Ministers Vipul Goel and Krishan Kumar Bedi. Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini during a meeting with sanitation workers in Chandigarh on Friday. (HT Photo) (HT_PRINT)

Under the agreement, safai karamcharis will receive a uniform allowance of Rs. 440 per month instead of a one-time allowance. Eligible employees have received payment relating to equal pay for equal work and arrears. Safai karamcharis on municipal rolls will receive LTC benefits.

Directions have been issued for annual medical check-ups of safai karamcharis and sewermen, including regular and HKRNL employees, through the Health Department at the expense of urban local bodies.

In-principle approval was given to extend the cashless medical policy for government employees to regular urban local body employees, pensioners and dependents. A risk allowance of Rs. 2,000 per month will be paid to municipal-roll safai karamcharis and extended to regular employees.

The government also agreed in principle to raise the Mukhyamantri Haryana Karamchari Durghatna Bima Yojana cover from Rs. 5 lakh to Rs. 10 lakh for death on duty of municipal-roll safai workers, sewermen and Safai Daroga/Head Sewermen.

Municipal-roll safai karamcharis and sewermen with SBI savings accounts will receive Rs. 50 lakh for accidental death or permanent disability and Rs. 25 lakh for partial disability. Inclusion under PM Jan Arogya Yojana–CHIRAYU was also approved in principle.

Other agreements include 20 days medical leave, promotion opportunities to clerical Group C posts, a Rs. 2,100 monthly wage increase for municipal-roll sewermen, minimum wages for outsourced workers and ESI and EPF for eligible employees.

Suspensions will be revoked, terminated municipal-roll/HKRNL workers taken back, and strike days adjusted through additional work. Full implementation will follow prescribed rules and procedures.