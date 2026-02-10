Short-handed Thunder look for others to step up against Lakers

The Oklahoma City Thunder again will be without star guard Shai Gilgeous- Alexander as they try to avoid their first three-game losing streak of the season in a visit to the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday. HT Image

Gilgeous-Alexander has missed two games with an abdominal injury as the Thunder lost to the San Antonio Spurs and Houston Rockets. In Saturday's 112-106 home loss against Houston, Cason Wallace had 23 points for Oklahoma City, while Isaiah Joe had 21 off the bench.

Not only is Gilgeous-Alexander out through next weekend's All-Star break, the Thunder have been without guards Jalen Williams and Ajay Mitchell . Gilgeous-Alexander was selected as an All-Star, while Mitchell was chosen for the Rising Stars competition. Williams is not on the injury report for Monday's game.

Oklahoma City did see Jared McCain make his team debut Saturday and he scored five points in 14 minutes after his trade from the Philadelphia 76ers.

Without Gilgeous-Alexander running the offense, the Thunder committed 17 turnovers, their most in a game since Nov. 17-18 in a 126-109 win at New Orleans. The Rockets turned the miscues into 27 points.

"Obviously, this is a different group than we're used to playing with, but we had enough resources on both ends of the floor to win," Oklahoma City head coach Mark Diagneault said. "... I didn't think the loss was because of who we were missing."

The Thunder already have a victory over the Lakers, 121-92 in Oklahoma City on Nov. 12 when Gilgeous-Alexander recorded 30 points and nine assists.

LeBron James, who had not yet made his season debut when the Lakers last played the Thunder, scored 20 points with 10 assists as Los Angeles earned a 105-99 home victory over the Golden State Warriors on Saturday.

The Lakers were without star guard Luka Doncic , while Rui Hachimura moved back into the starting lineup and had 18 points. Austin Reaves, in his third game since returning from a calf injury, had 16 points with eight assists.

"It wasn't pretty, but at the end of the day, the win's all, all that matters," Reaves said. "I wouldn't say we played good but played good enough."

Both teams struggled on offense in the first half, with the Lakers breaking free with a 38-point third quarter. Los Angeles ended up shooting 50.7% from the floor and overcame 23 turnovers, including seven from James.

Luke Kennard, who was acquired from the Atlanta Hawks on Thursday, scored 10 points with two made 3-pointers in his Lakers debut.

"A lot of people kind of harp on his shooting, obviously, because he shoots the ball so elite," James said of Kennard. "But his playmaking ability as well. He is able to crack the defense when they run him off the line."

Doncic's hamstring injury, that occurred in a victory over the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday, has been deemed mild, though he was ruled out for Monday. The injury happened in Reaves' second game back from missing 19 games because of his calf issue.

James is averaging 21.8 points with 6.8 assists and 5.7 rebounds in 34 games of his record 23rd NBA season. His 15 total turnovers in back-to-back victories are his most in consecutive games this season.

