In a significant recognition of impactful leadership and social contribution, noted entrepreneur and women’s empowerment champion Shweta Roy was conferred with Indians for Change Award at The Indian Carnival – Nagpur Edition. The honour was presented on March 15, 2026, at Telankhedi Garden, Nagpur, in the presence of a large gathering of citizens, youth leaders, entrepreneurs and cultural representatives. Shweta Roy Honoured with ‘Indians for Change Award’ for Championing Women’s Empowerment and Girl Child Education

Shweta Roy was felicitated by Sir Vinod Pundlikrao Gavai, currently serving as the Joint Commissioner of State Tax, Chandrapur Division, Maharashtra. The recognition acknowledged her sustained efforts towards societal development, particularly her work in empowering women and supporting the education of more than 1,000 girl children across the country.

The award celebrates individuals who have demonstrated exceptional commitment towards nation-building, inclusive growth and community development. Roy’s contribution reflects a growing shift in India’s leadership landscape, where purpose-driven initiatives and social responsibility are shaping tangible impact at the grassroots level.

As the Founder and Director of SR Queens Media Pvt. Ltd., Shweta Roy has established a pioneering platform that blends pageantry with purpose. Through her flagship initiative Mrs. India Queen, she has redefined traditional perceptions of beauty by placing emphasis on identity, confidence and leadership. Her work has enabled women from diverse backgrounds to step forward as changemakers, encouraging them to break barriers and actively contribute to society.

Beyond the platform, Roy has been deeply involved in mentoring and guiding women through structured personal development and leadership programmes. Her initiatives focus on fostering self-reliance, confidence and community engagement, thereby nurturing a generation of women who are actively driving social transformation.

A key highlight of her contribution, recognised during the ceremony, is her support for the education of 1,000 underprivileged girl children. This initiative not only provides access to education but also promotes long-term empowerment by equipping young girls with the tools and opportunities needed to build independent futures.

Her influence has steadily expanded beyond national boundaries, positioning her as a global advocate for women’s empowerment and representation. Through SR Queens Media, she has created a platform that connects women across cultures, encouraging dialogue around leadership, identity and inclusivity. Her work continues to contribute to a broader global movement that recognises the role of women as key drivers of change in society.

Further strengthening her contribution to cultural and creative domains, Shweta Roy was recently appointed to the Advisory Board of the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival (DPIFF). In this role, she is expected to contribute towards enhancing representation, inclusivity and empowerment within the Indian cinematic ecosystem while promoting meaningful storytelling on a global stage.

Addressing the gathering at The Indian Carnival, Roy highlighted the importance of collective responsibility in shaping a progressive society and emphasised the need to invest in women and youth as catalysts of change. Her address resonated strongly with the thousands in attendance, reinforcing the idea that empowerment must be sustained through action, opportunity and awareness.

The Indian Carnival, envisioned as a large-scale cultural and community platform, witnessed participation from over 20,000 attendees, celebrating India’s spirit of innovation, leadership and social impact. The recognition of Shweta Roy at such a platform underscores the growing importance of leaders who are driving meaningful change through vision, commitment and purposeful action.

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