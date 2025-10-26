Sitapur Leads Uttar Pradesh in Farmer Registration Drive Ahead of Next PM-KISAN Installment

Sitapur district has taken the lead in Uttar Pradesh’s ongoing farmer registration and verification campaign, recording the highest registration rate in the state. According to the latest figures, Sitapur has registered 74.58% of its farmers, followed closely by Basti at 74.24%, and Rampur at 70%. Statewide, the overall registration progress currently stands at nearly 54%, covering approximately 1.5 crore farmers. The campaign is being implemented in mission mode under the direction of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, with the aim of ensuring that eligible farmers continue to receive benefits under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme. While Sitapur, Basti, and Rampur have shown strong progress, the state government has also identified districts where the pace of registration is slower. (Source: Wikipedia)

The registration and verification exercise has gained urgency because, beginning April 1, 2026, only those farmers whose records are updated and verified will be eligible to receive the next installment of PM-KISAN. The state government has therefore stepped up district-level monitoring and directed district magistrates to accelerate the registration process to ensure that no eligible farmer is excluded from the benefit transfer.

Statewide Campaign to Ensure Coverage

As part of the intensified effort, the government has instructed district administrations to organize farmer registration camps in every village by November 30. District magistrates have been asked to draw up detailed camp schedules and share them with the state administration for monitoring and coordination. The Department of Agriculture has also issued instructions to expedite PM-KISAN verification steps, including Aadhaar authentication and land ownership validation.

Currently, an average of 4,000 farmers are being registered daily across the state. Officials involved with the campaign have stated that the target is to complete registration and verification of all eligible farmers by the end of November so that payments can be disbursed on schedule. The government has reiterated that door-to-door awareness and village-level outreach remain key to bridging the gap between registered beneficiaries and those yet to complete the process.

Mandatory Registration for Future PM-KISAN Installments

The PM-KISAN scheme provides annual direct financial support of ₹6,000 to eligible farmers in three installments. While the scheme is centrally funded, states are responsible for identifying eligible beneficiaries and completing verification procedures.

Under the revised guidelines, farmers’ details must be updated in the PM-KISAN database, including Aadhaar linkage, bank account authentication, and verification of land records. The government has clarified that these measures are aimed at ensuring transparency, eliminating duplicate beneficiaries, and strengthening the delivery mechanism of the scheme.

Officials have said that the decision to make registration mandatory for the next installment is intended to ensure that benefits reach genuine cultivators without delay or administrative complications.

Districts Encouraged to Improve Performance

While Sitapur, Basti, and Rampur have shown strong progress, the state government has also identified districts where the pace of registration is slower. Such districts have been instructed to scale up awareness measures, deploy additional verification personnel where required, and collaborate with panchayat-level workers and farmer producer organizations (FPOs) to reach remaining beneficiaries.

Awareness campaigns are being run at the village level through agriculture extension officers, lekhpals, and panchayat officials. In addition, local farmer groups and cooperative societies have been asked to support outreach activities to ensure that farmers understand the importance of completing registration before the deadline.

Ensuring No Farmer Is Left Out

According to officials, one of the main challenges is ensuring that small and marginal farmers—particularly those lacking documentation or those residing in remote areas—are able to complete the registration process in time. To address this, village camps are being prioritized in areas with high concentrations of such farmers.

The government has also instructed that camps be scheduled to coincide with local agricultural calendars in a manner that minimizes disruption to farming activities. For farmers unable to attend camps, provisions are being made through block-level agricultural service centers where registration and verification can be completed on-site.

Administrative Coordination and Monitoring

The Agriculture Department, along with district administrations, is conducting regular reviews to assess the status of registration and identify bottlenecks. Field-level workers have been tasked with following up on incomplete or pending verifications to ensure they are resolved quickly.

Senior officials have noted that the smooth transfer of funds under the PM-KISAN scheme depends largely on the accuracy and completeness of beneficiary records. As the scheme is among the largest direct benefit transfer (DBT) programs in the state, maintaining updated beneficiary data is a key administrative priority.

Looking Ahead

With just over a month to complete statewide registration, the government is emphasizing efficiency, coordination, and village-level outreach. The aim, officials have said, is to ensure that the upcoming installment of PM-KISAN reaches all eligible farmers without procedural delays.

Given that agriculture remains a major contributor to the state’s economy, the government has underlined that schemes like PM-KISAN are vital to providing financial stability to farmers. Ensuring that farmers complete their registrations, therefore, is positioned not just as administrative compliance, but as an important step towards securing consistent income support for agricultural households.