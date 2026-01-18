Soccer-Carrick inspires dominant derby win for Man United, Liverpool draw again

MANCHESTER, England, - Manchester United re-ignited their season with an exhilarating 2-0 derby day victory over Manchester City whose Premier League title hopes suffered a devastating blow on Saturday. HT Image

Former player Michael Carrick's return for a second stint as interim manager could hardly have gone better as United lifted the gloom over Old Trafford with a deserved victory.

Goals by Bryan Mbeumo and Patrick Dorgu after the break rewarded a dominant display by the hosts who moved temporarily into the top four before Liverpool later dropped them to fifth.

Second-placed City have now gone four Premier League games without a victory and should Arsenal beat Nottingham Forest in the late game Pep Guardiola's team will be nine off the pace.

Arsenal have 49 points from 21 games with City on 43 from 22 while Aston Villa, who host Everton on Sunday, also have 43.

Liverpool climbed back above United with 36 points but drew for the fourth league game in succession, held 1-1 at home by second-bottom Burnley.

Chelsea's new manager Liam Rosenior enjoyed victory in his first Premier League game in charge as his side beat Brentford 2-0 at Stamford Bridge with goals by Joao Pedro and Cole Palmer as they leap-frogged their opponents into sixth place.

West Ham United won 2-1 at London rivals Tottenham Hotspur to snap a 10-game winless run in the league and revive their survival hopes Callum Wilson sealing victory in stoppage time.

Nuno Espirito Santo's side remained four points from the safety zone but will take a huge lift from a result that heaped more pressure on Tottenham manager Thomas Frank.

GLOOM LIFTED

United had won only once in their six previous league matches and exited the FA Cup last week, meaning they have only a European qualifying place to play for.

But what feels like 18 months of gloom was lifted as United mauled their rivals with a vibrant attacking display that had been sadly missing under Ruben Amorim who was sacked this month.

"Today was special," Carrick, who was undefeated in three games as caretaker manager in 2021, said.

"It is one result, but it needs to be a regular feeling with that level of performance."

Mbeumo fired United ahead from a Bruno Fernandes through ball in the 65th minute and Dorgu doubled the lead from Matheus Cunha's cross 10 minutes later.

City were never in it and can think themselves lucky that United had three goals disallowed and hit the woodwork twice.

"A really bad game from us, they were much better than us and deserve to win today," City captain Bernardo Silva said.

Liverpool were given the lead by Florian Wirtz, 10 minutes after Dominik Szoboszlai had hit the bar from the penalty spot.

The hosts had 32 goal attempts but paid for their lack of precision as Marcus Edwards grabbed an equaliser for Burnley who have now gone 13 league games without a win.

After a run of nine league games with only one win most under former coach Enzo Maresca Chelsea edged local rivals Brentford who wasted a string of chances.

Pedro's thunderous shot put them ahead in the 26th minute and Palmer doubled their lead from the penalty spot.

"We didn't play the free-flowing football I want us to in the end but we got the job done," Rosenior said.

West Ham led in the 15th minute at Tottenham through Crysencio Summerville but Cristian Romero levelled for the hosts with a header and Spurs looked the more likely winners.

West Ham snatched it at the death, however, for a crucial win and Tottenham left the field to a chorus of boos.

"We seem to be in the perfect storm at the moment. A last minute defeat and when everyone feels they have given everything, including the fans," Tottenham boss Frank said.

"It's unbelievably tough to take."

Sunderland maintained their unbeaten home record, coming from a goal down to beat Crystal Palace 2-1.

Leeds United eased their relegation worries as substitute Lukas Nmecha scored a 91st-minute winner at home to Fulham.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.