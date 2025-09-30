Soccer-Conte asks reporters for advice during Napoli injury crisis

* HT Image

Napoli face defensive injury problems for Sporting game

Captain Di Lorenzo suspended

Coach Conte considers change of system

Sept 30 (Reuters) - Napoli go into their Champions League match against Sporting still struggling with injuries which have greatly reduced their options in defence, leading manager Antonio Conte to ask reporters for ideas during Tuesday's press conference.

Conte's side were without Alessandro Buongiorno, Amir Rrahmani, Leonardo Spinazzola and Mathias Olivera for Sunday's 2-1 defeat at AC Milan, where the manager handed debuts to Miguel Gutierrez and Luca Marianucci.

The latter was not included in Napoli's squad list for the Champions League.

"It's inevitable that when problems arise in one sector managing everything becomes more difficult. That's what happened to us," Conte told reporters ahead of Wednesday's home match.

"Rrahmani got injured while on national duty, and combined with Buongiorno's injury, we're missing two central defenders.

"Yesterday both Spinazzola and Olivera had individual training sessions. It's inevitable that we'll try to recover them in every possible way, especially because this is a serious emergency."

CAPTAIN DI LORENZO SUSPENDED

Napoli are also without their suspended captain and right back, Giovanni Di Lorenzo, after his red card in their opening Champions League game, a 2-0 loss at Manchester City.

Conte was asked whether the absences could lead to a change in playing system, but the manager's options are extremely limited.

"It's inevitable that we'll have to look for a solution. If they're unavailable, we'll need to find one," Conte said.

"If you have any ideas, give them to me now, not later, because, as someone once said, it's always easier afterwards. If you have any suggestions about changing the formation, I'm open to them.

"We only have two centre backs, so even if we wanted to switch systems, from two to three at the back, we don't have a third. If we have to take a risk, we'll take it. We might even have to consider using (Eljif) Elmas as a full back."

Napoli face a Sporting side who began the Champions League with a 4-1 win over Kairat Almaty.

Conte has stressed that compared to last season, when Napoli did not have European football to contend with, this campaign will be much tougher.

"I've reiterated that this year we're going to face a very complex, very difficult journey," Conte said.

"If you're willing to accept that, then accept it, if not, don't. But when the tough times come, someone might say, 'Maybe that fool actually said something worth listening to and it was underestimated'."

(Reporting by Trevor Stynes, editing by Ed Osmond)