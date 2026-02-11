Step into the spotlight with 'The Showstopper Camera' of the new Galaxy F70e 5G
Elevate your digital game with the Galaxy F70e 5G, a fusion of premium leather finish and a 50MP showstopper camera.
Imagine you are at a crowded rooftop cafe in Mumbai or exploring the vibrant street markets of Jaipur. You see the perfect shot with the lighting hitting just right and an unmatched vibe. You pull out your smartphone, and within seconds, you manage to capture a portrait with a background blur so smooth it looks like it was shot on a professional rig. This is the reality for the next generation of Indian creators. One of India’s most-loved smartphone brands, Samsung, is making this accessible with the launch of the new Galaxy F70e 5G, a smartphone built for those who are ready to level up.
At a special launch price of ₹11,999 exclusively on Flipkart, this smartphone is designed for Gen Z. Whether you are a student living in a metro city or a budding influencer based out of a smaller town, the Galaxy F70e 5G is your invitation to “Fame Up.” The sale starts on 17th February at 12:00 PM.
Capture your best self
For the modern user, a smartphone is a window to the world. Samsung phones are known for their cameras. The Galaxy F70e 5G features a 50MP wide camera, but the real star for social media enthusiasts is the 2MP Depth Camera, which allows you to play with perspective. The portraits from the phone camera come out sharper, with every detail clearly visible.
By using the “Fame Up” portrait features, you can separate yourself from the background noise, creating a bokeh effect that highlights your features. So, whether it’s a quick selfie with the 8MP before a night out or a detailed wide-angle shot of your latest travel find, the hardware is tuned to deliver images that are ready for the feed without heavy editing.
Fluid scrolling for the infinite feed
We spend a large portion of our day scrolling as we read through news or look through reels. To make this experience as seamless as possible, the Galaxy F70e 5G comes equipped with a 6.7-inch HD+ LCD display and a 120 Hz refresh rate, one of the smoothest in the segment.
This results in incredibly smooth transitions and a responsive touch experience. Whether you are speed-reading a thread or playing a quick game between classes, the visual fluidity ensures that your eyes stay comfortable and the experience stays immersive.
Non-stop creativity
For a generation that is constantly on the go, having a powerful smartphone battery is a necessity. The Galaxy F70e 5G checks this box with its 6,000 mAh battery. This capacity is designed to see you through long playback hours, lasting up to 26 hours of video playback. When you do need a quick recharge, the 25W fast charging capability means you spend less time tethered to a wall and more time out in the world.
A design to match your vibe
If you are going to own the spotlight, it is important that you look the part. The Galaxy F70e 5G looks different from the standard glossy finishes of the past and introduces a premium leather finish. This sophisticated texture feels secure in the hand and looks high-end.
You can choose between the energetic Limelight Green or the more classic Spotlight Blue. Beyond the aesthetics, the phone is built for the real world. It features a slim profile, making it comfortable for long hours of use. Its IP54 rating can help tackle the occasional dust cloud or a light drizzle during an outdoor shoot.
Future-ready performance
The Galaxy F70e 5G is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, featuring a 623K AnTuTu score. This processor is optimised for 5G, providing the speed required for lag-free streaming with a 120 Hz refresh rate and quick uploads. With options for 4GB or 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, the device handles multitasking with ease.
Samsung is also focusing on longevity. The phone debuts with Android 16 (One UI 8) longer battery use and carries a promise of six years of software and security updates,and includes Knox vault security that protects and secures payments and data
This means your phone won't just be current today; it will remain secure and updated with new features well into the future, providing a refined user experience over many years.
As per Samsung, the Galaxy F70e 5G is backed by the brand’s largest service network across India, making it a dependable companion long after purchase. To know more and stay updated on the official launch, visit the Samsung India website or Flipkart.