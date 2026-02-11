Step into the spotlight with 'The Showstopper Camera' of the new Galaxy F70e 5G

Imagine you are at a crowded rooftop cafe in Mumbai or exploring the vibrant street markets of Jaipur. You see the perfect shot with the lighting hitting just right and an unmatched vibe. You pull out your smartphone, and within seconds, you manage to capture a portrait with a background blur so smooth it looks like it was shot on a professional rig. This is the reality for the next generation of Indian creators. One of India’s most-loved smartphone brands, Samsung, is making this accessible with the launch of the new Galaxy F70e 5G, a smartphone built for those who are ready to level up. Unleash your creativity with the Samsung Galaxy F70e 5G. (Samsung ) At a special launch price of ₹11,999 exclusively on Flipkart, this smartphone is designed for Gen Z. Whether you are a student living in a metro city or a budding influencer based out of a smaller town, the Galaxy F70e 5G is your invitation to “Fame Up.” The sale starts on 17th February at 12:00 PM.

Whatever the occasion may be, the device is ready to deliver images that won't require much editing. (Samsung)

Capture your best self For the modern user, a smartphone is a window to the world. Samsung phones are known for their cameras. The Galaxy F70e 5G features a 50MP wide camera, but the real star for social media enthusiasts is the 2MP Depth Camera, which allows you to play with perspective. The portraits from the phone camera come out sharper, with every detail clearly visible. By using the “Fame Up” portrait features, you can separate yourself from the background noise, creating a bokeh effect that highlights your features. So, whether it’s a quick selfie with the 8MP before a night out or a detailed wide-angle shot of your latest travel find, the hardware is tuned to deliver images that are ready for the feed without heavy editing. Fluid scrolling for the infinite feed We spend a large portion of our day scrolling as we read through news or look through reels. To make this experience as seamless as possible, the Galaxy F70e 5G comes equipped with a 6.7-inch HD+ LCD display and a 120 Hz refresh rate, one of the smoothest in the segment. This results in incredibly smooth transitions and a responsive touch experience. Whether you are speed-reading a thread or playing a quick game between classes, the visual fluidity ensures that your eyes stay comfortable and the experience stays immersive.

Experience lag-free streaming with a 120 Hz refresh rate. (Samsung)

Non-stop creativity For a generation that is constantly on the go, having a powerful smartphone battery is a necessity. The Galaxy F70e 5G checks this box with its 6,000 mAh battery. This capacity is designed to see you through long playback hours, lasting up to 26 hours of video playback. When you do need a quick recharge, the 25W fast charging capability means you spend less time tethered to a wall and more time out in the world. A design to match your vibe If you are going to own the spotlight, it is important that you look the part. The Galaxy F70e 5G looks different from the standard glossy finishes of the past and introduces a premium leather finish. This sophisticated texture feels secure in the hand and looks high-end. You can choose between the energetic Limelight Green or the more classic Spotlight Blue. Beyond the aesthetics, the phone is built for the real world. It features a slim profile, making it comfortable for long hours of use. Its IP54 rating can help tackle the occasional dust cloud or a light drizzle during an outdoor shoot.