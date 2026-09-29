Supporting access: How Samavesh works with first-generation students

A scholarship they don't know exists. A legal document they don't know how to obtain. An application deadline they discover too late. And often, no mentor to guide them through college choices, applications and what comes next. For students whose parents have never been through this process, higher education often stalls at a government office, well before any entrance exam. In many cases, scholarships exist, but students struggle to access them. Pune-based Samavesh works to close this gap. SAMAVESH works with young people across Maharashtra & Jharkhand, using higher education and mentoring as pathways towards a sustainable graduation from poverty. Since 2011, Samavesh has reached more than 5,000 school and college students and helped them secure ₹13 crore in scholarship funding for higher education. More than 1,000 students have received sustained mentoring and counselling, and another 800 have been helped to obtain the legal documents needed for education and government entitlements. What "out of reach" looks like For first-generation learners, one gap often leads to the next. A student who doesn't know they are eligible never starts the paperwork. One who starts late may find that a certificate takes longer to arrive than the deadline allows. Decisions about which college, course or entrance exam to choose are often made without anyone at home who has made them before. Without timely information, documents and mentoring, many eligible students miss out. Samadhan Galande, from Marathwada, was the first in his family to go to college. His main obstacle was a lack of information. India has hundreds of scholarships, and it is difficult to know which ones apply to a student and when to apply. With Samavesh's mentoring, he completed a Master's in Agribusiness Economics at Pune's Gokhale Institute, earned a VSM Scholarship, and later received a fully funded place on Ashoka University's Young India Fellowship.

Understanding every child’s aspirations, needs, and challenges to provide personalised career counselling.

Selective institutions also have their own requirements, from statements of purpose and recommendation letters to interviews. Samavesh's mentoring continues over several months, using a platform that lets mentors track each student from entrance preparation to their first job. "I learned to belong in places that I thought were out of reach," Galande says. Why access matters India's gross enrolment ratio in higher education is 30 per cent. For Scheduled Caste students it is 27.8 per cent, and for Scheduled Tribe students 22.8 per cent, according to the government's latest AISHE survey. The gap is wider at the country's top institutions. In December 2023, the Ministry of Education told the Lok Sabha that 13,626 SC, ST and OBC students had left central universities, IITs and IIMs over five years, including 3,542 from IITs. The ministry attributed most of these exits to students moving to other institutions or to personal reasons. These institutions offer a route into professional careers and leadership roles, so who enrols and who completes a degree there matters for the next generation as well. For this reason, Samavesh's Mobility Index looks beyond admission. It tracks whether students go on to a different institution, a scholarship, a professional network or a job.

SAMAVESH is building a network of Career Development Centres for exam prep, career mentoring, mental health support, legal documentation, & scholarship support.