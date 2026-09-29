In 2025, scientists found eucalyptus plantations in northwest Spain had about half as many birds as native forests

In northwest Spain, two patches of forest can look equally green from a distance. One is native forest. The other is a eucalyptus plantation. Yet a 2025 study in Forest Ecology and Management found they are homes to very different levels of birdlife. Researchers counted birds at 240 spots in and around Fragas do Eume Natural Park in Galicia. The park is one of the few remaining examples of Atlantic coastal forest in the Iberian Peninsula. From above, native forest and eucalyptus plantations in northwest Spain can look equally green, though the 2025 study found they support very different bird life. (AI-generated/ChatGPT)

Roughly half the birds at each spot The surveys took place during the 2022 breeding season. In total, 130 locations were sampled in the natural deciduous forests and 110 in eucalyptus plantations. During the survey, one person observed the number of birds seen or heard within 10 minutes at every location. The method did not count raptors, owls, or waterfowl. On average, there were 9 bird species and 14 birds at every natural forest location and 5 species and 7 birds at plantation locations. Of the 19 common species analyzed, 15 were more common and more abundant in native forest. Four, including the wren and the blackcap, showed no clear difference.

There is one catch. The total number of species recorded from all spots was similar: 35 in native forest and 36 in plantations. The gap appears at the level of individual spots: a typical plantation spot held about half as many birds and fewer species than a native forest spot. In other words, plantations did not lack species overall, but each patch supported far less birdlife.