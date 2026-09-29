India schedule at Asian Games 2026 Day 12: Three archery semifinals, Lovlina and hockey take centre stage

India will enter Day 12 of the Asian Games 2026 on Wednesday with medal possibilities scattered across the programme, but compound archery could provide the first major movement of the morning. Three Indian combinations have reached the semifinals, meaning the country could be involved in as many as three medal matches before noon. Lovlina Boroghain will be in a semifinal match. (X Images)

Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Chikitha Taniparthi and Prithika Pradeep will take on South Korea in the women’s compound team semifinal, before Chikitha joins Sahil Jadhav for the mixed-team semifinal against Thailand. The men’s combination of Sahil, Kushal Dalal and Ganesh Mani Ratnam Thirumuru will later face South Korea, giving India another route towards the gold-medal contest.

Boxing will bring three more significant bouts, with Priya Ghanghas, Lovlina Borgohain and Kapil Pokhariya having already secured medals by reaching the semifinals. Priya faces China’s Yang Chengyu in the women’s 60kg division, Lovlina meets Kazakhstan’s Natalya Bogdanova at 75kg, while Kapil takes on Uzbekistan’s Turabek Khabibullaev in the men’s 90kg category.