India schedule at Asian Games 2026 Day 12: Three archery semifinals, Lovlina and hockey take centre stage
India's Day 12 at the Asian Games features three archery semifinals, with potential medal matches early.
India will enter Day 12 of the Asian Games 2026 on Wednesday with medal possibilities scattered across the programme, but compound archery could provide the first major movement of the morning. Three Indian combinations have reached the semifinals, meaning the country could be involved in as many as three medal matches before noon.
Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Chikitha Taniparthi and Prithika Pradeep will take on South Korea in the women’s compound team semifinal, before Chikitha joins Sahil Jadhav for the mixed-team semifinal against Thailand. The men’s combination of Sahil, Kushal Dalal and Ganesh Mani Ratnam Thirumuru will later face South Korea, giving India another route towards the gold-medal contest.
Boxing will bring three more significant bouts, with Priya Ghanghas, Lovlina Borgohain and Kapil Pokhariya having already secured medals by reaching the semifinals. Priya faces China’s Yang Chengyu in the women’s 60kg division, Lovlina meets Kazakhstan’s Natalya Bogdanova at 75kg, while Kapil takes on Uzbekistan’s Turabek Khabibullaev in the men’s 90kg category.
Deep Dive
India’s women’s hockey team will provide one of the biggest contests later in the day when it meets South Korea in the semifinal. Wrestling also begins its programme, while shooting, track cycling, squash, canoe slalom and sport climbing offer further opportunities for Indian athletes to either reach medal rounds or add directly to the tally.
Golf begins its four-day competition as well, with Aditi Ashok, Diksha Dagar and Pranavi Urs leading the women’s challenge and Yuvraj Sandhu, Veer Ahlawat and Saptak Talwar competing in the men’s event.
Also Read: Asian Games 2026 LIVE Day 11: Women's 4x400m team sprints to historic athletics GOLD; India’s medal count goes past 50
India schedule at Asian Games 2026, September 30
All timings are in Indian Standard Time (IST).
Golf
3:55 AM: Men’s individual and team Round 1 — Veer Ahlawat
4:06 AM: Men’s individual and team Round 1 — Saptak Talwar
4:17 AM: Men’s individual and team Round 1 — Yuvraj Sandhu
8:39 AM: Women’s individual and team Round 1 — Pranavi Urs
8:50 AM: Women’s individual and team Round 1 — Diksha Dagar
9:01 AM: Women’s individual and team Round 1 — Aditi Ashok
Esports
5:30 AM: League of Legends, Group B — India vs Hong Kong, China
8:00 AM: League of Legends, Group B — India vs South Korea
10:30 AM: League of Legends, Group B — India vs Chinese Taipei
Sepaktakraw
5:30 AM: Women’s quadrant, Group A — India vs Vietnam
6:30 AM: Men’s quadrant, Group A — India vs Laos
10:30 AM: Women’s quadrant, Group A — India vs Philippines
Archery
5:55 AM: Compound women’s team semifinal — Chikitha Taniparthi, Prithika Pradeep and Jyothi Surekha Vennam vs South Korea
6:25 AM: Compound women’s team bronze-medal match — if India lose semifinal
6:50 AM: Compound women’s team gold-medal match — if India win semifinal
7:55 AM: Compound mixed-team semifinal — Chikitha Taniparthi and Sahil Jadhav vs Thailand
8:50 AM: Compound mixed-team bronze-medal match — if India lose semifinal
9:15 AM: Compound mixed-team gold-medal match — if India win semifinal
10:55 AM: Compound men’s team semifinal — Kushal Dalal, Sahil Jadhav and Ganesh Mani Ratnam Thirumuru vs South Korea
11:25 AM: Compound men’s team bronze-medal match — if India lose semifinal
11:50 AM: Compound men’s team gold-medal match — if India win semifinal
Shooting
6:10 AM: Men’s 25m rapid-fire pistol qualification, Stage 1 — Anish Bhanwala
6:30 AM: Trap mixed-team qualification — Kynan Chenai and Neeru
11:00 AM: Trap mixed-team final — if qualified
Squash
6:30 AM: Women’s team quarterfinal — India vs Singapore
11:00 AM: Men’s team quarterfinal — India vs Kuwait
Track cycling
6:30 AM: Men’s sprint qualification — Ronaldo Singh Laitonjam and David Beckham Elkatohchoongo
7:00 AM: Women’s keirin first round — Sarita Kumari
7:05 AM: Women’s keirin first round — Keerthi Rangaswamy Chikka
7:10 AM onwards: Men’s sprint knockout rounds — subject to qualification
11:30 AM: Women’s keirin semifinals — subject to qualification
11:58 AM: Women’s team pursuit medal races — India, subject to qualification
12:37 PM: Women’s keirin medal final — subject to qualification
Canoe slalom
7:00 AM: Men’s kayak single semifinal — Pradhyumna Singh Rathod and Hitesh Kewat
8:00 AM: Women’s canoe single semifinal — Rina Sen and Pallavi Jagtap
10:00 AM: Men’s kayak single final — subject to qualification
10:36 AM: Women’s canoe single final — subject to qualification
Wrestling
7:23 AM: Women’s 68kg Round of 16 — Nisha vs Pak Sol Gum of North Korea
7:47 AM onwards: Men’s Greco-Roman 87kg — Sunil Kumar
2:50 PM onwards: Men’s Greco-Roman 87kg medal bouts — subject to progression
3:50 PM onwards: Women’s 68kg medal bouts — subject to progression
Sailing
7:30 AM onwards: Mahi Verma in girls’ dinghy; Prince Kurisinkal Noble and Manu Francis in men’s skiff; Vishnu Saravanan in men’s dinghy
7:35 AM onwards: Katya Ida Coelho in women’s windsurfing; Harshita Tomar and Shital Verma in women’s skiff
Judo
7:30 AM onwards: Women’s -48kg preliminary rounds — Asmita Dey
Afternoon: Women’s -48kg medal contests — subject to progression
Tennis
6:30 AM onwards: Men’s singles third round — Sumit Nagal and Dhakshineswar Suresh
6:30 AM onwards: Men’s doubles and mixed doubles elimination rounds — Indian players subject to progression
Boxing
9:30 AM onwards: Women’s 60kg semifinal — Priya Ghanghas vs Yang Chengyu of China
9:30 AM onwards: Women’s 75kg semifinal — Lovlina Borgohain vs Natalya Bogdanova of Kazakhstan
9:30 AM onwards: Men’s 90kg semifinal — Kapil Pokhariya vs Turabek Khabibullaev of Uzbekistan
Sport climbing
9:00 AM onwards: Men’s Speed 4 qualification — Deepu Mallesh
4:36 PM: Women’s Speed 4 quarterfinal — Joga Purty
4:49 PM onwards: Women’s Speed 4 semifinals — subject to qualification
4:58 PM: Women’s Speed 4 medal final — subject to qualification
Hockey
3:30 PM: Women’s semifinal — India vs South Korea
- ABOUT THE AUTHORProbuddha Bhattacharjee
Probuddha Bhattacharjee is a sports writer and analyst with expertise spanning cricket, football, and multi-sport events, with a strong emphasis on data-driven journalism and tactical storytelling. He currently focuses on international cricket, the Indian Premier League, global tournaments, and emerging trends shaping modern sport, blending advanced statistics with strong narrative context to explain performance, strategy, and decision-making. His work aims to bridge the gap between numbers and storytelling, helping readers understand not just what happened on the field, but the tactical and structural reasons behind it. Trained in data journalism through the Google News Initiative (GNI) Data Journalism Lab, Probuddha works extensively with ball-by-ball datasets, performance metrics, and trend-based modelling to produce evidence-backed reports, explainers, and long-form features. His analytical approach focuses not only on outcomes but also on process—selection strategies, phase-wise tactics, workload management, and the influence of preparation and planning on match results. He is particularly interested in how statistical patterns reshape conventional cricketing narratives and provide clearer tactical insight for modern audiences. Beyond cricket, Probuddha has written analytical and news-driven pieces on football and other major sporting events, with a growing interest in sports governance, scheduling dynamics, and the economics of elite competitions. He also tracks how rule changes, franchise structures, and broadcast pressures influence the evolution of contemporary sport. He has previously contributed to platforms such as OneCricket, Sportskeeda, and CrickTracker, and continues to specialise in analytical storytelling, live coverage, and audience-focused reporting. His work prioritises clarity, context, and credibility, while consistently exploring innovative ways to present data through accessible narratives and structured match analysis.Read More