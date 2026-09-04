Want to capture wildlife in motion? These cameras make tracking birds and animals easier
Wildlife photography demands more than megapixels. These cameras combine fast autofocus, animal detection, burst shooting and telephoto reach for sharper shots.
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Best overall
Value for money
Budget friendly
FAQs
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
Best overallSony Alpha ILCE-6700M APS-C Interchangeable-Lens Mirrorless Camera (Body + 18-135 mm Power Zoom Lens) | Made for Creators | 26.0 MP | Artificial Intelligence based Autofocus | 4K 60p Recording - BlackView Details
Value for moneyFujifilm X-M5 26.1MP APS-C X-Trans CMOS 4 with 15-45 f/3.5-5.6 Lens|Retro Style mirrorless Compact Travel Camera|6.2k vlogging|High Speed Recording FHD 240fps|Advance AF for Street/Lifestyle - SilverView Details
₹88,000
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Canon EOS Rebel T7 DSLR Camera with 18-55mm Lens Bundled with 64GB Memory Card + Camera Bag + 58mm UV Filter + Microfiber Cleaning Cloth (5 Items)View Details
₹90,100.04
Budget friendlyCanon EOS R100 24.1 MP Mirrorless Camera (Black) with RF-S18-45mm f/4.5-6.3 is STM Optical Zoom Lens | 4k VideoView Details
Nikon D7500 20.9MP Digital SLR Camera (Black) with AF-S DX NIKKOR 18-140mm f/3.5-5.6G ED VR LensView Details
₹86,538
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Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.
For the past seven years, I have tracked consumer tech through constant shifts in hardware, platforms, and the way people actually use devices. Covering everything from budget gear to flagship hardware, I focus on what readers need to know, not on buzzwords or launch cycle hype. My expertise spans gaming laptops and chairs, high-performance PCs, gaming monitors, printers, smartwatches, earphones, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and more, with a particular emphasis on how these products hold up in daily use. Reviews, explainers, buying guides, and news pieces all share the same goal: giving readers enough detail to make confident decisions without wading through fluff. Away from deadlines, I spend a lot of time gaming and watching films and anime, which naturally filters back into the work. Performance, comfort, display quality, and sound are judged the way players and viewers experience them, not just by lab numbers, which keeps my coverage grounded in real scenarios rather than just benchmarks.Read moreRead less
Wildlife photography can change in a fraction of a second. A bird can suddenly take flight, a tiger can emerge from cover or an animal can disappear before you have time to react. That makes autofocus, burst shooting and telephoto reach far more important than simply chasing a high megapixel count.
Modern mirrorless cameras are making this easier with animal and bird detection, faster subject tracking and improved continuous shooting. Some also offer high resolution sensors that give photographers more room to crop distant subjects. If you are planning a safari, birding trip or simply want to take wildlife photography more seriously, these are the cameras worth considering.
BEST OVERALL
1. Sony Alpha ILCE-6700M APS-C Interchangeable-Lens Mirrorless Camera (Body + 18-135 mm Power Zoom Lens) | Made for Creators | 26.0 MP | Artificial Intelligence based Autofocus | 4K 60p Recording - Black
The Sony Alpha 6700 is a capable APS-C mirrorless camera aimed at creators who need strong photography and video performance. Its 26MP sensor, AI-powered autofocus and in-body image stabilisation make it versatile for travel, portraits, street photography and content creation. The bundled 18-135mm lens provides a useful focal range without frequent lens changes. It can record 4K video at 60fps and supports advanced 10-bit recording, while the compact body makes it easier to carry than a traditional DSLR.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Excellent autofocus for people and subjects.
18-135mm lens is highly versatile.
Reason to avoid
Kit lens has a relatively slow aperture.
No built-in flash.
What are buyers saying?
Buyers generally praise the camera's autofocus, image quality, compact size and versatility of the 18-135mm lens. Video creators particularly appreciate its stabilisation and strong 4K performance for handheld shooting.
Why you should choose this product?
Choose this camera if you want one body that can handle photography, travel and serious video work. Its autofocus, stabilisation and versatile lens make it particularly suitable for creators.
VALUE FOR MONEY
2. Fujifilm X-M5 26.1MP APS-C X-Trans CMOS 4 with 15-45 f/3.5-5.6 Lens|Retro Style mirrorless Compact Travel Camera|6.2k vlogging|High Speed Recording FHD 240fps|Advance AF for Street/Lifestyle - Silver
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The Fujifilm X-M5 combines a compact retro-inspired body with a 26.1MP X-Trans CMOS 4 sensor and Fujifilm's latest X-Processor 5. It is particularly appealing to vloggers and travel photographers, offering 6.2K recording, 4K 60fps video and Full HD slow motion at 240fps. The fully articulating touchscreen makes framing yourself easier, while Fujifilm's film simulations provide distinctive colours straight from the camera. The 15-45mm power zoom lens keeps the overall setup compact and travel friendly.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Excellent video features for creators.
Compact body is easy to carry.
Reason to avoid
No electronic viewfinder.
Kit lens feels basic.
What are buyers saying?
Buyers and reviewers generally like the compact design, attractive image output, film simulations and video capabilities. The lack of an electronic viewfinder and limited stabilisation are the most frequently noted compromises.
Why you should choose this product?
Choose it if portability and video creation matter more than having a traditional camera experience. The articulating screen, 6.2K recording and compact design make it particularly creator friendly.
3. Canon EOS Rebel T7 DSLR Camera with 18-55mm Lens Bundled with 64GB Memory Card + Camera Bag + 58mm UV Filter + Microfiber Cleaning Cloth (5 Items)
The Canon EOS Rebel T7 remains a straightforward DSLR for beginners entering interchangeable-lens photography. It uses a 24.1MP APS-C CMOS sensor with Canon's DIGIC 4+ processor and offers an optical viewfinder for traditional shooting. The bundled 18-55mm lens works well for everyday photography, while built-in Wi-Fi makes transferring images easier. This particular package also includes a 64GB memory card, camera bag, UV filter and cleaning cloth, making it a convenient starter kit for new photographers.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Simple controls suit beginners.
Useful accessories included in the bundle.
Reason to avoid
Older DSLR technology.
No 4K video recording.
What are buyers saying?
Buyers commonly appreciate the straightforward controls, image quality and value offered by the T7 as a first camera. The 18-55mm lens is considered useful for everyday photography, although its video features feel dated.
Why you should choose this product?
Choose the T7 if you are starting photography and prefer an optical viewfinder and simple DSLR controls. The included accessories also make this bundle convenient for first-time camera owners.
BUDGET FRIENDLY
4. Canon EOS R100 24.1 MP Mirrorless Camera (Black) with RF-S18-45mm f/4.5-6.3 is STM Optical Zoom Lens | 4k Video
The Canon EOS R100 is a compact entry-level mirrorless camera designed for people moving up from smartphones or basic cameras. Its 24.1MP APS-C sensor delivers detailed stills, while the RF-S 18-45mm lens keeps the package small and lightweight. It also supports 4K video recording and Canon's Dual Pixel autofocus for still photography. The electronic viewfinder gives it a more traditional shooting experience, although the fixed, non-touch display limits its usefulness for vlogging and unusual shooting angles.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Compact and lightweight body.
Easy entry into Canon's RF system.
Reason to avoid
Fixed non-touchscreen display.
Cropped 4K video is limited.
What are buyers saying?
Buyers generally like the R100 for its compact size, easy controls and attractive still images. Feedback also highlights its value as an entry-level mirrorless camera, while the fixed screen and limited video features draw criticism.
Why you should choose this product?
Choose the R100 if you want an affordable and lightweight route into Canon's mirrorless ecosystem. It works particularly well for casual photography, family shots and beginners learning interchangeable-lens cameras.
5. Nikon D7500 20.9MP Digital SLR Camera (Black) with AF-S DX NIKKOR 18-140mm f/3.5-5.6G ED VR Lens
The Nikon D7500 is a more enthusiast-focused DSLR with a 20.9MP DX-format sensor, EXPEED 5 processor and a rugged, comfortable body. Its bundled 18-140mm VR lens offers a broad focal range covering landscapes, portraits, travel and distant subjects without requiring another lens. The camera can shoot continuously at up to 8fps and record 4K UHD video. Its strong high-ISO performance, optical viewfinder and long battery life also make it well suited to serious photography.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Excellent handling and battery life.
Versatile 18-140mm lens included.
Reason to avoid
Larger and heavier than mirrorless rivals.
Single SD card slot.
What are buyers saying?
Buyers strongly praise the D7500's image quality, handling, autofocus and overall build. The 18-140mm lens also receives positive feedback for versatility, while many owners consider the camera suitable for serious hobbyist photography.
Why you should choose this product?
Choose the D7500 if photography is your priority and you prefer a traditional DSLR. Its strong sensor, fast shooting, optical viewfinder and versatile 18-140mm lens make it suitable for demanding shooting.
Factors to consider when buying a wildlife camera
- Autofocus and subject detection: Look for reliable animal and bird recognition that can maintain focus as subjects move.
- Burst shooting: A faster burst rate gives you more chances to capture the exact moment an animal jumps, flies or attacks.
- Telephoto lens support: Long lenses are essential for filling the frame while maintaining a safe distance from wildlife.
- Sensor and cropping flexibility: Higher resolution can be useful when the subject is far away and you need to crop the image later.
- Weather sealing and handling: Dust, rain and long hours outdoors make a rugged body and comfortable grip particularly useful.
Top 3 features of best cameras
|Camera
|Sensor
|Kit lens
|Maximum video resolution
|Sony Alpha 6700
|26MP APS-C CMOS
|18-135mm
|4K 60fps
|Fujifilm X-M5
|26.1MP APS-C X-Trans CMOS 4
|15-45mm
|6.2K 30fps
|Canon EOS Rebel T7
|24.1MP APS-C CMOS
|18-55mm
|Full HD 1080p
|Canon EOS R100
|24.1MP APS-C CMOS
|18-45mm
|4K 25fps
|Nikon D7500
|20.9MP APS-C DX CMOS
|18-140mm
|4K UHD
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