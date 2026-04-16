Buying your first camera feels confusing? These beginner friendly picks make it simple
Beginner cameras from brands like Canon, Sony and Nikon offer easy controls and good image quality for those starting their photography journey.
Our Picks
Best overall
Value for money
Best for videos
FAQs
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
Best overallKODAK PIXPRO AZ405-WH 20MP Digital Camera 40X Optical Zoom 24mm Wide Angle Lens Optical Image Stabilization 1080P Full HD Video 3" LCD Vlogging Camera (White), Full FrameView Details
₹29,999
Value for moneyCanon EOS R100 24.1 MP Mirrorless Camera (Black) with RF-S18-45mm f/4.5-6.3 is STM Optical Zoom Lens | 4k VideoView Details
₹41,990
Best for videosSony Digital Camera ZV-1F for Content Creators with Ultra-Wide 20mm Prime Lens | Soft Skin Feature | Bokeh | Creative Look | Active Mode Stabilisation -BlackView Details
₹46,990
Sony Alpha ZV-E10L 24.2 Mega Pixel Interchangeable-Lens Mirrorless vlog Camera with 16-50 mm Lens, Made for Creators | APS-C Sensor | Advanced Autofocus | Clear Audio & 4K Movie Recording - WhiteView Details
₹61,490
Canon EOS R50 RF-S18-45mm f/4.5-6.3 is STM Mirrorless Camera (Black)- 4K Video Vlogging with 24.2 MPView Details
₹62,990
Research-Backed Choices
Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.
Starting photography can feel overwhelming, especially when you are faced with too many camera options and technical terms. For beginners, the goal is not just image quality but also ease of use and a smooth learning experience.
For the past seven years, I have tracked consumer tech through constant shifts in hardware, platforms, and the way people actually use devices. Covering everything from budget gear to flagship hardware, I focus on what readers need to know, not on buzzwords or launch cycle hype. My expertise spans gaming laptops and chairs, high-performance PCs, gaming monitors, printers, smartwatches, earphones, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and more, with a particular emphasis on how these products hold up in daily use. Reviews, explainers, buying guides, and news pieces all share the same goal: giving readers enough detail to make confident decisions without wading through fluff. Away from deadlines, I spend a lot of time gaming and watching films and anime, which naturally filters back into the work. Performance, comfort, display quality, and sound are judged the way players and viewers experience them, not just by lab numbers, which keeps my coverage grounded in real scenarios rather than just benchmarks.Read moreRead less
Modern beginner-friendly cameras are designed to simplify things. They offer intuitive controls, helpful auto modes and reliable performance that allow new users to focus on learning rather than struggling with settings.
Many models also include features like lightweight bodies and comfortable grips, making them easier to carry and use for long sessions. This guide highlights some dependable cameras that help beginners get started with confidence.
Quick DSLR feature breakdown
|Feature
|What It Means
|Why It Matters
|Aperture
|Controls light and background blur
|Helps create sharp subjects with blurred backgrounds
|Shutter Speed
|Controls exposure time
|Freezes action or adds motion blur
|ISO
|Controls light sensitivity
|Useful in low light but can add noise
|Sensor Size
|Size of image sensor
|Bigger sensor = better image quality
|Autofocus
|Focus speed and accuracy
|Ensures sharp photos, especially for moving subjects
|Lens Support
|Compatible lenses
|Gives flexibility to shoot different styles
How to choose your first camera?
- Sensor Size: APS-C sensors are ideal for beginners with a good balance of quality and price
- Megapixels: 18MP to 24MP is more than enough for sharp images
- Lens Options: Ensure access to a wide range of lenses for future upgrades
- Autofocus: Faster autofocus helps in capturing moving subjects
- Battery Life: Important for travel and long shoots
- Weight and Grip: Comfortable handling makes a big difference
Kodak PIXPRO AZ405 is a 20MP bridge camera designed for beginners and casual photographers who want powerful zoom without complex controls. It features a 40x optical zoom and a 24mm wide-angle lens, making it suitable for landscapes and distant subjects. Optical image stabilisation helps reduce blur during handheld shots, while 1080p video recording supports basic vlogging needs. The 3-inch LCD screen allows easy framing, making it a practical choice for everyday photography.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Powerful zoom range
Easy to use
Reason to avoid
No 4K video
Limited low-light performance
What are buyers saying?
Buyers like the zoom capability and ease of use, though some mention average image quality in low-light situations.
Why choose this product?
You should choose this product for its long zoom range and beginner-friendly controls at an affordable price.
VALUE FOR MONEY
2. Canon EOS R100 24.1 MP Mirrorless Camera (Black) with RF-S18-45mm f/4.5-6.3 is STM Optical Zoom Lens | 4k Video
Our Principles
Full Transparency
Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view.
Brand Confidence
We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.
Canon EOS R100 is an entry-level mirrorless camera with a 24.1MP APS-C sensor, designed for beginners stepping into interchangeable lens photography. It delivers sharp still images and supports 4K video recording, making it suitable for both photography and basic videography. Paired with the RF-S18-45mm lens, it covers everyday shooting needs. Its compact build and intuitive interface make it easy to operate, while Canon’s colour science ensures natural tones in images and videos.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Excellent image quality
Compact and lightweight
Reason to avoid
Basic video features
Limited touchscreen functionality
What are buyers saying?
Buyers appreciate image clarity and ease of use, but some mention limited advanced features for video creators.
Why choose this product?
You should choose this product for reliable image quality and simple controls for beginners entering mirrorless photography.
Sony ZV-1F is a compact camera built specifically for content creators, featuring a 20mm ultra-wide lens ideal for vlogging. It includes background defocus, soft skin effect, and creative look modes for quick visual adjustments. Active stabilisation helps reduce shake while recording handheld videos. The camera supports 4K recording and has a flip screen for easy framing. Its lightweight design and user-friendly interface make it suitable for beginners and social media creators.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Perfect for vlogging
Easy creative controls
Reason to avoid
No zoom lens
Limited manual controls
What are buyers saying?
Buyers praise its vlogging features and simplicity, though some wish for zoom flexibility.
Why choose this product?
You should choose this product for simple, high-quality vlogging with minimal setup and strong stabilisation.
Sony Alpha ZV-E10L is a powerful mirrorless camera designed for creators, featuring a 24.2MP APS-C sensor and interchangeable lenses. It delivers detailed images and high-quality 4K video, supported by advanced autofocus with real-time tracking. The included 16-50mm lens offers versatility for different shooting styles. It also features a directional microphone for clear audio and a fully articulating screen for vlogging. This camera balances performance and portability, making it ideal for both beginners and serious content creators.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Excellent autofocus
Interchangeable lenses
Reason to avoid
Average battery life
No in-body stabilisation
What are buyers saying?
Buyers love its autofocus and video quality, but some note battery limitations.
Why choose this product?
You should choose this product for advanced video features and flexible lens options for content creation.
Canon EOS R50 is a versatile mirrorless camera featuring a 24.2MP APS-C sensor and strong 4K video capabilities, making it suitable for vlogging and photography. Its compact and lightweight design enhances portability, while the RF-S18-45mm lens supports everyday shooting. Canon’s autofocus system ensures accurate subject tracking, especially for people and pets. The camera is designed for beginners and creators who want reliable performance, intuitive controls, and high-quality results in both photos and videos.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Great autofocus tracking
Compact design
Reason to avoid
Limited battery life
Entry-level build
What are buyers saying?
Buyers appreciate its autofocus and portability, making it ideal for casual creators.
Why choose this product?
You should choose this product for balanced photography and video performance in a compact form.
6. Nikon D7500 DX-Format Digital SLR Body 20.9 MP with 16 GB Capacity (Black)
Nikon D7500 is a mid-range DSLR featuring a 20.9MP APS-C sensor and powerful image processing capabilities. It delivers excellent image quality, especially in low-light conditions, thanks to its wide ISO range. The camera supports 4K video recording and offers fast continuous shooting for action photography. Its durable build and ergonomic design make it suitable for enthusiasts. With reliable autofocus and strong battery life, it remains a solid option for photographers preferring DSLR systems.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Strong low-light performance
Durable build quality
Reason to avoid
Bulky compared to mirrorless
No full-frame sensor
What are buyers saying?
Buyers highlight durability and image quality, especially in challenging lighting conditions.
Why choose this product?
You should choose this product for robust DSLR performance and excellent low-light capabilities.
7. Nikon Store COOLPIX P950 Digital Camera - Black
Nikon COOLPIX P950 is a superzoom bridge camera featuring an incredible 83x optical zoom, making it ideal for wildlife and distant photography. It includes a 16MP sensor, 4K video recording, and built-in stabilisation to reduce blur at extreme zoom levels. The electronic viewfinder and vari-angle screen improve usability for different shooting angles. Designed for enthusiasts who need reach without interchangeable lenses, it offers versatility and convenience in a single compact system.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Extremely long zoom
Good stabilisation
Reason to avoid
Average low-light performance
Bulky for a bridge camera
What are buyers saying?
Buyers love its zoom capabilities, especially for wildlife and distant subjects.
Why choose this product?
You should choose this product for unmatched zoom range in a single all-in-one camera.
Canon EOS R50 V is a creator-focused mirrorless camera with a 24.2MP APS-C sensor and 4K video recording capabilities. It comes with a compact RF-S14-30mm power zoom lens, making it suitable for vlogging and travel shooting. The lightweight design enhances portability, while Canon’s autofocus ensures reliable subject tracking. Built for content creators, it combines ease of use with strong imaging performance, offering a balanced solution for video and photography needs.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Compact creator-focused design
Smooth power zoom lens
Reason to avoid
Limited battery life
Not for advanced professionals
What are buyers saying?
Buyers appreciate its compact size and smooth zoom control for video shooting.
Why choose this product?
You should choose this product for portable vlogging with smooth zoom and reliable autofocus.
Top 3 features of best cameras
|Camera
|Sensor
|Video
|Zoom/Lens
|Kodak AZ405
|20MP
|1080p
|40x Zoom
|Canon EOS R100
|24.1MP
|4K
|18–45mm
|Sony ZV-1F
|20MP
|4K
|20mm
|Sony ZV-E10L
|24.2MP
|4K
|16–50mm
|Canon EOS R50
|24.2MP
|4K
|18–45mm
|Nikon D7500
|20.9MP
|4K
|Interchangeable
|Nikon P950
|16MP
|4K
|83x Zoom
|Canon R50 V
|24.2MP
|4K
|14–30mm
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- ABOUT THE AUTHORAmit Rahi
For the past seven years, I have tracked consumer tech through constant shifts in hardware, platforms, and the way people actually use devices. Covering everything from budget gear to flagship hardware, I focus on what readers need to know, not on buzzwords or launch cycle hype. My expertise spans gaming laptops and chairs, high-performance PCs, gaming monitors, printers, smartwatches, earphones, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and more, with a particular emphasis on how these products hold up in daily use. Reviews, explainers, buying guides, and news pieces all share the same goal: giving readers enough detail to make confident decisions without wading through fluff. Away from deadlines, I spend a lot of time gaming and watching films and anime, which naturally filters back into the work. Performance, comfort, display quality, and sound are judged the way players and viewers experience them, not just by lab numbers, which keeps my coverage grounded in real scenarios rather than just benchmarks.Read More