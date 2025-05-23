Tally MSME Honours Marks the Fifth Year of Championing MSME Innovation and Growth

Tally Solutions Pvt Ltd, India’s leading business management software provider, has announced the launch of the fifth edition of its flagship annual initiative - Tally MSME Honours. Building on the momentum of four successful years, the initiative continues to recognize and celebrate emerging entrepreneurs who are shaping the future of India’s MSME ecosystem through innovation, resilience, and impact. Recognising changemakers shaping the future of business.

The nominations will be open for all businesses with an annual turnover of less than INR 250 crores and a valid GSTIN number. The entries can be submitted by interested businesses or people who know such businesses via this link: https://tinyurl.com/wsry5tu6 by June 10th. This year, the initiative is expanding its reach with seven events across key cities: Delhi, Bangalore, Mumbai, Kolkata, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, and Chennai, to celebrate and honour the remarkable changemakers driving impact on the ground.

Over the last four editions, Tally MSME Honours’ has received over 27,000 nominations with over 1500 entries from women-led ventures, making it one of the biggest platforms globally to celebrate MSMEs. This year, Tally expects a record-breaking 20,000 nominations. The winners will be felicitated on International MSME Day—June 27, 2025. The honours will also spotlight MSME success stories from across the Middle East, Africa, Bangladesh, and Nepal, in addition to India.

Addressing this initiative, Ms. Jayati Singh, Chief Marketing Officer, Tally Solutions, said, “The fifth edition of Tally MSME Honours marks more than a milestone; it represents a growing movement. What started as a platform to recognise MSMEs has evolved into a rich tapestry of stories that not only celebrate their courage and commitment but also serve as a source of inspiration, learning, and growth. At Tally, we believe that every business, no matter how small, holds the power to create meaningful change. Through this initiative, we've had the privilege of spotlighting over 600 such stories across India, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Bangladesh, Nepal, Indonesia, and Africa. This year, we look forward to discovering even more changemakers as we continue this journey of collective insight and progress.”

With a focus on lasting impact, Tally MSME Honours goes beyond recognition to meaningfully elevate and empower entrepreneurial voices. The initiative offers continued opportunities for growth and visibility, with past winners becoming part of a thriving community of changemakers. Through industry panels, business forums, and ecosystem events, they gain a platform to share their journeys, strengthen partnerships, and drive sustained impact.

Tally MSME Honours 2025 will feature the following award categories:

Wonder Woman: Honouring women entrepreneurs who have defied odds to build thriving businesses and inspire change.

Business Maestro: Recognising experienced business leaders whose expertise and perseverance have laid strong foundations for others to follow.

NewGen Icon: Spotlighting startups that are redefining the business landscape with bold ideas and breakthrough innovations.

Tech Transformer: Celebrating businesses that are leveraging technology to boost efficiency and drive digital transformation.

Champion of Cause: Acknowledging businesses that go beyond profits to create a more inclusive, equitable, and sustainable business environment.

The nomination entries will be judged by an esteemed panel comprising experts from the field of technology, the MSME domain, and the media.

About Tally Solutions Pvt Ltd

Tally Solutions Pvt Ltd is a tech and innovation-led company providing business management software globally. Established in 1986, it has revolutionized business operations with simple yet powerful solutions. Its flagship product, TallyPrime, integrates accounting, inventory, compliance, and banking into a unified platform, serving over 2.5 million businesses and 7 million users across 100+ countries. Tally has expanded into the Account Aggregator ecosystem with TallyEdge, enabling easier access to financial services through collaboration with Banks and NBFCs and TallyCapital, which enables easy and secure lending to help entrepreneurs grow their business with confidence. Tally’s commitment to skill-building and making youth employable is reflected in Tally Education, which operates across 1,000+ centers in 400+ towns, equipping professionals with industry-relevant expertise. With an unwavering focus on innovation and simplicity, Tally continues to empower MSMEs.

