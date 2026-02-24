The Complete 2026 Guide to Prop Firms for Indian Traders
For Indian traders prop firms present a lucrative opportunity to trade with substantial funds offering support through funded accounts and profit-sharing models
If you’re an Indian trader looking to trade with bigger money without risking your own, prop firms are a great option. They offer funded accounts, clear challenges, and profit splits so that you can trade, earn, and grow your account over time. Choosing the right prop firms can make all the difference in your journey and even determine whether you’ll be profitable. We've compiled and reviewed some platforms you can choose from. Read on for all the details.
Why Choose Prop Firms?
When using prop firms, you can trade with capital of around 50k-500k, without risking your own cash. Pass their evaluation challenge, prove that you've got the skill and discipline, and you'll receive a funded account.
You typically keep 70-90% of the profits you make, while they cover the losses. If you're skilled enough, you can scale up quickly and trade with millions.
Our 8 Selected Prop Firms in India
We've conducted extensive research to identify strong prop firms for Indian traders. These platforms offer quick payouts, flexible rules, and budget-friendly challenge fees. Here are detailed reviews of our strong prop firms.
OneFunded – Strong Overall Prop Firm for Indian Traders
Key Highlights
- Up to 90% profit split after funding
- No hidden terms, all rules clear from the start
- No strict time limits on challenges, flexible challenge formats
- Free challenge retakes available and refundable fees
- Rewards system to earn points for discounts or free challenges
- Weekly payout options available
- Leaderboards and community engagement features
We recommend OneFunded as the good choice for Indian traders because it offers competitive pricing, clear rules, and exciting rewards. Account sizes range from $2,000 to $200,000, and the profit split climbs to 90%, meaning the bulk of your earnings stays with you.
OneFunded offers a Rewards Center, where you earn points as you trade. You can use your points to get discounts on future challenges or even score a free evaluation. Indian traders will also enjoy quick payouts at OneFunded. The firm payouts bi-weekly, but you can use the Weekly Payout add-on. You’ll get your initial challenge fee 100% refunded on your first withdrawal.
Challenge/Evaluation Table
|Challenge Type
|OF Flash
|OF Core
|OF Value
|OF Flex
|Number of Phases
|1
|2
|2
|2
|Account Sizes
|$2,000 to $200,000
|$5,000 to $200,000
|$2,000 to $50,000
|$10,000 to $200,000
|Challenge Fee
|$29 - $715
|$45 - $650
|$16 - $137
|$107 - $780
|Profit Target
|10%
|8% (Phase 1), 5% (Phase 2)
|6% (Phase 1), 6% (Phase 2)
|7% (Phase 1), 4% (Phase 2)
|Profit Split
|Up to 80%
|Up to 80%
|Up to 80%
|Up to 80%
|Max Daily Drawdown
|4%
|5%
|4%
|4%
|Total Drawdown
|6%
|10%
|8%
|10%
|Minimum Trading Days
|5
|3
|4
|3
|Trading Instruments
|Cryptocurrencies, Forex, Indices, Metals, Stocks
|Cryptocurrencies, Forex, Indices, Metals, Stocks
|Cryptocurrencies, Forex, Indices, Metals, Stocks
|Cryptocurrencies, Forex, Indices, Metals, Stocks
|Trading Platform
|TradeLocker, cTrader
|TradeLocker, cTrader
|TradeLocker, cTrader
|TradeLocker, cTrader
|Payout System
|Bi-weekly (weekly available)
|Bi-weekly (weekly available)
|Bi-weekly (weekly available)
|Bi-weekly (weekly available)
|Key Rules
|Allows News and copy trading
|Allows News and copy trading
|Allows News and copy trading
|Allows News and copy trading
Pros & Cons
Pros:
- Fast and reliable payouts (bi-weekly or weekly)
- Challenge fee fully refunded on first withdrawal
- Profit split up to 90%
- Rewards Center for earning discounts and free challenges
- EAs and copy trading allowed
- Multiple platforms (MT4, MT5, cTrader)
Cons:
- No scaling plan is currently available
- Minimum 5 trading days for One-Step Challenge
FXIFY - Choice for Multiple Challenge Types
Key Highlights
- Immediate funding option with no evaluation for ready-to-trade accounts
- Up to 90% profit split on funded accounts
- EAs, grid, and martingale trading allowed in many programs
- No strict consistency rules or minimum trading days on some plans
- Customizable accounts with add-ons (higher leverage, increased profit split, performance protection)
- Access to over 300 tradable instruments including Forex, indices, metals, stocks, and crypto
At FXIFY, you can choose from up to five challenge types, allowing you to select the good option for your trading style and goals. Account sizes range from $1,000 to $400,000 to ensure both low-budget and experienced Indian traders have plenty of choices.
FXIFY allows you to trade using MT4, MT5, and cTrader, and the brand doesn't restrict your trading style. The firm allows EAs, news trading, and weekend holds.
Challenge/Evaluation Table
|Challenge Type
|Instant Funding
|Lightning Challenge
|One-Phase Challenge
|Two-Phase Challenge
|Three-Phase Challenge
|Number of Phases
|None
|1
|1
|2
|3
|Account Sizes
|$1,000–$100,000
|$10,000–$100,000
|$5,000–$400,000
|$5,000–$400,000
|$5,000–$400,000
|Challenge Fee
|$69 to $4,249
|$59 to $399
|$59 to $2,950
|$59 to $2,950
|$39 to $1,599
|Profit Target
|N/A
|5%
|10%
|10% (P1), 5% (P2)
|5% per phase
|Profit Split
|Up to 90%
|Up to 90%
|Up to 90%
|Up to 90%
|Up to 90%
|Max Daily Drawdown
|8%
|3%
|3%
|4%
|5%
|Total Drawdown
|8% Trailing
|4% Trailing
|6% Trailing
|10% Trailing
|5% Static
|Minimum Trading Days
|3
|3
|5
|5 per phase
|5 per phase
|Scaling Plan
|No
|No
|Yes, up to $4M
|Yes, up to $4M
|Yes, up to $4M
|Trading Instruments
|Forex, Cryptocurrencies, Indices, Commodities
|Forex, Cryptocurrencies, Indices, Commodities
|Forex, Cryptocurrencies, Indices, Commodities
|Forex, Cryptocurrencies, Indices, Commodities
|Forex, Cryptocurrencies, Indices, Commodities
|Trading Platform
|MT4, MT5, DXtrade or TradingView
|MT4, MT5, DXtrade or TradingView
|MT4, MT5, DXtrade or TradingView
|MT4, MT5, DXtrade or TradingView
|MT4, MT5, DXtrade or TradingView
|Payout System
|Bi-weekly (after 14 days)
|7 days, then on-demand
|On-demand (after 5 days)
|On-demand (after 5 days)
|On-demand (after 5 days)
|Key Rules
|No EA or copy trading
|No EA; copy trading (internal) allowed
|Allows EA and copy trading (Internal/External with verification)
|Allows EA and copy trading (Internal/External with verification)
|Allows EA and copy trading (Internal/External with verification)
Pros & Cons
Pros
- Multiple challenge types to suit different trading styles
- Account sizes from $1,000 up to $400,000
- Profit split starts at 75% and can reach 90% with add-ons
- Fast payouts on funded accounts
- Supports MT4, MT5, and other popular platforms
Cons
- Higher profit splits and faster payouts cost extra
- Still newer compared to oldest prop firms
The5ers - Option for Experienced Traders
Key Highlights
- Profit splits that can reach up to 100% at higher levels
- Scaling plans of up to around $4 million
- No strict time limits to complete challenge phases
- Ability to hold trades overnight and through weekends
- Access to over 40 instruments, including forex, metals, indices, commodities, and crypto
- Offers Educational resources including webinars and learning materials
If you're an experienced trader and think you can handle more demanding conditions, The5ers is an ideal prop firm for you. Most of the platform's challenges center on consistency and long-term risk management. You need to show you can trade responsibly and generate steady returns.
You can get account sizes ranging from $5,000 to $200,000, and you can scale up to $4m if you perform well. The profit split is competitive, ranging from 80-100% depending on your program and performance level.
Challenge/Evaluation Table
|Challenge Type
|Bootcamp Program
|High-Stakes Program
|Hyper Growth Program
|Number of Phases
|3
|2
|1
|Account Sizes
|$20K - $250K
|$2.5K - $100K
|$5K - $20K
|Challenge Fee
|Starts at $39 (partial)
|$22 to $545
|$260 to $850
|Profit Target
|6% (all phases)
|8% (Phase 1), 5% (Phase 2)
|10%
|Profit Split
|50%, scales to 100%
|80%, scales to 100%
|Up to 100%
|Maximum Daily Loss
|N/A
|5%
|3%
|Maximum Overall Drawdown
|5%
|10% (Trailing)
|6% (Trailing)
|Minimum Trading Days
|5
|3 profitable days per phase
|0
|Scaling Plan
|Yes, up to $4M
|Yes, up to $4M
|Yes, aggressive scaling
|Trading Instruments
|Forex, Metals, Indices, Stocks, Crypto
|Forex, Metals, Indices, Stocks, Crypto
|Forex, Metals, Indices, Stocks, Crypto
|Trading Platform
|MT5, MatchTrader
|MT5, MatchTrader
|MT5, MatchTrader
|Payout System
|Bi-weekly
|Bi-weekly
|Bi-weekly
|Key Rules
|Allows EA and copy trading with restrictions
|Allows EA and copy trading with restrictions
|Allows EA and copy trading with restrictions
Pros & Cons
Pros
- High profit splits (80-100%)
- Focus on consistency over quick wins
- Excellent scaling potential
- Long-term career opportunities
- Professional trading environment
Cons
- Longer evaluation periods
- Not beginner-friendly
FundedNext - Option for High Profit Split
Key Highlights
- Profit splits up to 95%
- 15% profit share available during the challenge phase
- Uses balance‑based drawdown limits
- No strict time limits on most challenges
- Scaling plan that can grow funded capital significantly
- Free challenge retakes available in certain plans
If you want to keep more of your profits, FundedNext is one of the prop firms to choose. The brand is flexible and offers account options with balance-based drawdowns, which are easier to work with than the usual equity-based rules. This gives you more room to let your trades run without constantly worrying about hitting limits.
You can start with accounts from $5,000 up to $200,000. But here's the good part: you keep 90% of what you make on regular accounts. On their profit share program, which goes up to 95%. That's almost all your earnings in your pocket.
Challenge/Evaluation Table
|Challenge Type
|Stellar 1-Step Challenge
|Stellar 2-Step Challenge
|Stellar Lite Challenge
|Stellar Instant
|Number of Phases
|1
|2
|2
|Varies
|Account Sizes
|$6,000–$200,000
|$6,000–$200,000
|$5,000–$200,000
|Varies
|Challenge Fee
|$65 to $1,099
|$59 to $999
|$32 to $798
|Varies
|Profit Target
|10%
|8% (Phase 1), 5% (Phase 2)
|8% (Phase 1), 4% (Phase 2)
|25% (Phase 1), 5% (Phase 2)
|Profit Split
|Up to 90%
|Up to 90%
|Up to 90%
|Up to 90%
|Max Daily Drawdown
|3%
|5%
|4%
|5%
|Total Drawdown
|6%
|10%
|8%
|10%
|Minimum Trading Days
|2
|5 (per phase)
|5 (per phase)
|10 (per phase)
|Scaling Plan
|up to $4M
|up to $4M
|up to $4M
|up to $4M
|Trading Instruments
|Forex, Indices, Commodities, Crypto, Futures
|Forex, Indices, Commodities, Crypto, Futures
|Forex, Indices, Commodities, Crypto, Futures
|Forex, Indices, Commodities, Crypto
|Trading Platform
|MT4, MT5, cTrader, TradingView
|MT4, MT5, cTrader, TradingView
|MT4, MT5, cTrader, TradingView
|MT4, MT5, cTrader, TradingView
|Payout System
|5 days, then bi-weekly
|21 days, then bi-weekly
|21 days, then bi-weekly
|Bi-weekly
|Key Rules
|Allows EA and copy trading
|Allows EA and copy trading
|Allows EA and copy trading
Pros & Cons
Pros:
- Industry-leading profit splits (90-95%)
- Massive scaling potential up to $4 million
- Fast payouts (24-48 hours processing)
- Crypto and traditional payment methods
- Low minimum withdrawal ($100)
- Bi-weekly payout schedule
Cons:
Higher challenge fees compared to some competitors
Minimum trading days can be strict on some account types
FundingPips - Option for Flexible Rules
Key Features
- Profit splits up to 90% on funded accounts
- Scaling plan of up to $4m
- Supports Forex and selected CFDs
- Allows Expert Advisors (EAs) and automated strategies
- Fast payouts once profit targets are met
At FundingPips, you’ll enjoy some of the most trader-friendly rules in the industry. For starters, the firm doesn't set minimum trading days on most of its challenges, so you can pass at your own pace. You can hold trades over the weekend, trade news, and use EAs.
Account sizes at FundingPips start from $5,000 to $200,000, which is quite flexible. The profit split is competitive at 80-90%, depending on your account type and performance. You can trade using MT4, MT5, and other popular platforms.
Challenge/Evaluation Table
|Challenge Type
|1-Step Challenge
|2-Step Challenge
|2-Step Pro
|Zero (Instant Funding)
|Number of Phases
|1
|2
|2
|0
|Account Sizes
|$5,000 - $100,000
|$5,000 - $100,000
|$5,000 - $100,000
|$5,000 - $200,000
|Challenge Fee
|$59 - $555
|$36 - $529
|$29 - $798
|$69 - $999
|Profit Target
|10%
|8% (Phase 1), 5% (Phase 2)
|6% (Phase 1), 6% (Phase 2)
|None
|Profit Split
|60-100% (based on payout frequency)
|60-100% (based on payout frequency)
|80%
|95%
|Max Daily Drawdown
|3% (static)
|5% (static)
|3% (static)
|3% (trailing)
|Total Drawdown
|6% (static)
|10% (static)
|6% (static)
|5% (trailing)
|Minimum Trading Days
|3 days
|3 days (Phase 1), 3 days (Phase 2)
|1 day (Phase 1), 1 day (Phase 2)
|7 profitable days before the first payout
|Scaling Plan
|Up to $2m
|Up to $2m
|Up to $2m
|Up to $2m
|Trading Instruments
|Forex, Metals, Indices, Energies, Crypto
|Forex, Metals, Indices, Energies, Crypto
|Forex, Metals, Indices, Energies, Crypto
|Forex, Metals, Indices, Energies, Crypto
|Trading Platform
|MT5, Match-Trader, cTrader, TradeLocker
|MT5, Match-Trader, cTrader, TradeLocker
|MT5, Match-Trader, cTrader, TradeLocker
|MT5, Match-Trader, cTrader, TradeLocker
|Payout System
|Weekly, bi-weekly, on-demand
|Weekly, bi-weekly, on-demand
|Weekly, bi-weekly, on-demand
|Weekly, bi-weekly, on-demand
|Key Rules
|Allows EA and copy trading
|Allows EA and copy trading
|Allows EA and copy trading
|Allows EA and copy trading
Pros & Cons
Pros
- Low minimum funding targets
- Multiple payout options like crypto and bank transfer
- Fast payout processing (around 1–3 business days)
- Flexible profit split and challenge types
- No time limits on some evaluation paths
Cons
Profit split may start lower before add‑ons
Newer firm with a shorter long‑term track record
The Funded Trader - Option for Beginners
Key Highlights
- Profit splits start around 80% and can go up to 90%+
- Scaling plan allows funded accounts to grow up to $2.5 million+
- Access to over 50 instruments: forex, commodities, indices, and crypto
- Trade major, minor, and exotic forex pairs
- No strict time limits on most challenges
The Funded Trader offers the perfect environment for Indian traders who are just getting started. There are no complicated rules or impossible targets. Instead, you get drawdown limits that give you room to learn and reasonable profit targets.
You can purchase account sizes from $5,000 to $600,000. The profit split is 80% to you and 20% to the firm, which is fair and industry-standard. As you prove yourself, there are opportunities to scale up.
Challenge/Evaluation Table
|Challenge Type
|Classic Challenge
|Royal Challenge
|Knight Challenge
|Dragon Challenge
|Number of Phases
|2
|2
|1
|3
|Account Sizes
|$25,000 - $200,000
|$5,000 - $200,000
|$5,000 - $200,000
|$5,000 - $200,000
|Challenge Fee
|$129 - $949
|$79 - $1,100
|$42 - $549
|$49 - $299
|Profit Target
|8% (Phase 1), 5% (Phase 2)
|8% (P1), 5% (P2)
|10%
|5% (All phases)
|Profit Split
|Up to 90%
|Up to 90%
|Up to 90%
|Up to 90%
|Max Daily Drawdown
|4%
|5%
|3%
|5%
|Total Drawdown
|8%
|10%
|8%
|10%
|Minimum Trading Days
|3
|5
|5
|1 (Phase 1-3)
|Scaling Plan
|Up to $2.5M
|Up to $2.5M
|Up to $2.5M
|Up to $2.5M
|Trading Instruments
|Forex, Indices, Commodities, Gold, Crypto
|Forex, Indices, Commodities, Gold, Crypto
|Forex, Indices, Commodities, Gold, Crypto
|Forex, Indices, Commodities, Gold, Crypto
|Trading Platform
|Match-Trader, cTrader
|Match-Trader, cTrader
|Match-Trader, cTrader
|Match-Trader, cTrader
|Payout System
|Bi‑weekly / weekly
|Bi‑weekly / weekly
|Bi‑weekly / weekly
|Bi‑weekly / weekly
|Key Rules
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
Pros & Cons
Pros
- Beginner-friendly with clear, simple rules
- Reasonable profit targets for new traders
- Large range of account sizes ($5,000 - $600,000)
- Scaling opportunities available
- Allows EAs and most trading styles
Cons:
- Mixed customer reviews (3.0/5 rating)
- Standard 80% profit split (not the highest)
Blueberry Funded - Option for Consistency-Focused Traders
Key Highlights
- Backed by a regulated broker for stable execution
- No consistency rules in most challenges
- Supports MT4, MT5, TradeLocker, and DXTrade
- Scaling plan up to $2 million with increasing profit splits
- Ultra-low raw spreads on major pairs
- No strict time limits on many challenges
- Bi-weekly payouts with crypto or bank transfer options
Blueberry Funded rewards consistent traders who can deliver results over time. If you prefer making consistent profits rather than chasing big wins, this firm is for you. The firm offers quarterly scaling, where you can increase your account balance by 25% every three months. If you’re consistent and profitable, you can achieve the maximum balance of $2m.
As you scale your Blueberry Funded account, the profit split can reach up to 90%. Account sizes go from $10,000 to $200,000. You can trade using MT4, MT5, TradeLocker, or DXtrade. If you're profitable, you can request payouts bi-weekly.
Challenge/Evaluation Table
|Challenge Type
|One-Step
|Two-Step
|Rapid
|Synthetic
|Instant Elite
|Instant Lite
|Number of phases
|1
|2
|1
|2
|1
|1
|Account Sizes
|$5,000 - $200,000
|$5,000 - $100,000
|$10,000 - $100,000
|$5,000 - $100,000
|$2,500 - $50,000
|$1,250 - $100,000
|Challenge Fee
|$40 - $1,100
|$35 - $1,000
|$50 - $300
|$25 - $450
|$100 - $1,500
|$37.04 - $750
|Profit Targets
|10%
|8% (Phase 1), 6% (Phase 2)
|5%
|10% (Phase 1), 5% (Phase 2)
|None
|None
|Profit Split
|80%
|80%
|80%
|80%
|80%
|80%
|Max Daily Drawdown
|4%
|5%
|3%
|4%
|N/A
|2%
|Total Drawdown
|6%
|10%
|4% (trailing)
|10%
|10%
|4%
|Minimum Trading Days
|3
|3 (funded account only)
|0 (but 3 days required after funding)
|3
|N/A
|3
|Scaling Plan
|Yes; 25% increase every 3 months
|Yes; 25% increase every 3 months
|Yes; 25% increase every 3 months
|Yes; 25% increase every 3 months
|Yes; 25% increase every 3 months
|Yes; 25% increase every 3 months
|Platforms
|MT4, MT5, TradeLocker, DXtrade
|MT4, MT5, TradeLocker, DXtrade
|MT4, MT5, TradeLocker, DXtrade
|MT4, MT5, TradeLocker, DXtrade
|MT4, MT5, TradeLocker, DXtrade
|MT4, MT5, TradeLocker, DXtrade
|Trading Instruments
|Forex, Indices, Commodities, Gold, Crypto
|Forex, Indices, Commodities, Gold, Crypto
|Forex, Indices, Commodities, Gold, Crypto
|Forex, Indices, Commodities, Gold, Crypto
|Forex, Indices, Commodities, Gold, Crypto
|Forex, Indices, Commodities, Gold, Crypto
|Payout System
|Bi-weekly (weekly available as an add-on)
|Bi-weekly (weekly available as an add-on)
|Bi-weekly (weekly available as an add-on)
|Bi-weekly (weekly available as an add-on)
|Bi-weekly (weekly available as an add-on)
|Bi-weekly (weekly available as an add-on)
|Key Rules
|Allows EA, Copy Trading (own accounts only)
|Allows EA, Copy Trading (own accounts only)
|Allows EA, Copy Trading (own accounts only)
|Allows EA, Copy Trading (own accounts only)
|Allows EA, Copy Trading (own accounts only)
|Allows EA, Copy Trading (own accounts only)
Pros & Cons
Pros
- Up to 90% profit split as you scale
- Funded capital can grow up to $2,000,000
- 25% account increase every 3 months when targets are met
- Bi-weekly payouts
- Access to Forex, indices, and crypto markets
Cons
- Profit split usually starts at 80%
- Mixed trader feedback and support complaints
BrightFunded - Option for Flexible Scaling
Key Highlights
- Profit split that can scale up to 100%
- No consistency rules on many funded accounts
- Trade2Earn loyalty rewards that can unlock perks like free evaluations
- Access to 150+ tradable instruments across forex, CFDs, and crypto
- Scaling plan with no strict cap on total capital growth
With BrightFunded, you can scale your funded account to infinity as long as you keep hitting the requirements. You’ll have to show discipline over a four-month evaluation period, including achieving a total profit of over 10% and completing two payout transactions within that period. If you hit these milestones, you’ll get a 30% increase in account size.
BrightFunded offers account sizes from $5,000 up to $200,000. Profit splits start at 80%, can increase to 90% with an add-on, and may reach 100% with consistent performance and scaling.
Challenge/Evaluation Table
|Challenge Type
|Two-Step Challenge
|Number of phases
|2
|Account Sizes
|$5,000 - $200,000
|Challenge Fee
|$55 - $975
|Profit Targets
|8% (Phase 1), 5% (Phase 2)
|Profit Split
|80% (can scale to 90%, then 100%)
|Max Daily Drawdown
|5%
|Total Drawdown
|10%
|Minimum Trading Days
|5 days (Phase 1), 5 days (Phase 2) - can be removed with an add-on
|Scaling Plan
|Yes, unlimited; 30% increase every 4 months
|Platforms
|MT5, cTrader, DXtrade
|Trading Instruments
|Forex, Indices, Commodities, Cryptocurrencies, CFDs
|Payout System
|Bi-weekly (weekly available as an add-on)
|Key Rules
|Allows EA, Copy Trading, News Trading, and Weekend Holding
Pros & Cons
Pros
- Profit split can reach up to 100% after scaling
- Funded accounts start from $5,000 up to $200,000, scalable toward $400,000
- Weekly or fast payouts
- No strict time limits to complete evaluations
- The Trade2Earn program rewards active trading
Cons
- Evaluation fees can be relatively high
- Newer firm with a shorter track record than established platforms
Quick Comparison Table of Prop Firms
Here’s a quick table showing how our selected prop firm for Indian traders compares:
|Prop Firm
|Account Sizes
|Profit Split
|Payout System
|Unique Features
|OneFunded
|$2,000 to $200,000
|Up to 90%
|Bi‑weekly (weekly add‑on)
|Rewards Center, refundable fees after first payout, no time limits on challenges
|FundedNext
|$10,000 to $400,000
|Around 90%, up to 95% with add‑ons
|Fast payouts (bi‑weekly/monthly depending on plan)
|Multiple scaling paths, 24‑hour payout goal on some tracks, flexible challenge options
|FXIFY
|$5,000 to $400,000
|Up to 90%
|On‑demand, bi‑weekly available
|Instant on‑demand payouts, no time limits, and monthly trading competitions
|FundingPips
|$5,000 to $100,000
|60% to 100% (varies by cycle)
|Weekly/bi-weekly / on‑demand / monthly
|Flexible payout schedule with choice of cycle, low entry pricing
|The5ers
|$5,000 to $400,000+
|Up to 100%
|Bi‑weekly / monthly
|Scaling up to $4M, multiple funding paths (Hyper Growth, Bootcamp)
|The Funded Trader
|$5,000 to $200,000
|Around 70% to 85%
|Bi‑weekly / weekly
|Beginner‑friendly challenges, simple evaluation rules
|Blueberry Funded
|$5,000 to $200,000
|80% to 90%
|Bi‑weekly
|Balance Protector feature in Rapid Eval, multi‑asset access across markets
|BrightFunded
|$5,000 to $200,000 (scales to $400,000+)
|80% to 100%
|Weekly (fast) / bi‑weekly
|Trade2Earn loyalty rewards, no consistency rules
How to Choose the Right Prop Firm in India
When choosing a prop firm, considering key factors can help you choose nice options that fit your trading system and needs. Here are factors to keep in mind:
Match Your Trading Style
Different firms favor different approaches. If you’re a scalper, seek out firms that have low minimum trading day requirements and no restrictions on high-frequency trading. Swing traders will also want to focus on companies that permit weekend holds and don’t punish longer trade durations.
Evaluate Your Skill Level
Be truthful about where you are. If you're a beginner, look for trading firms, such as OneFunded and The Funded Trader, that have realistic profit targets and manage their drawdowns reasonably well. More experienced traders can manage tighter requirements with companies such as The5ers, which have greater scaling potential.
Check the Profit Split
Most firms offer 80%, but some, like FundedNext, go up to 95%. That difference adds up quickly. Some prop firms even increase your split as you reach some performance levels.
Consider the Challenge Cost
Always consider your budget before choosing a pro firm. You can choose friendly options like BrightFunded that let you take multiple attempts without major financial stress.
Review Payout Speed and Methods
Check the payout speed to ensure that you’ll receive your funds without unnecessary delays. FXIFY processes your payouts within 24 hours, which is ideal. Also, check if the firm accepts popular Indian payment methods for fast transactions.
Consider Scaling Opportunities
If you’re in this for the long term, scaling matters. Firms like FundedNext let you grow to $4 million, while others cap you early. Think about your career goals, not just immediate funding.
Indian Prop Firms FAQs
Are prop firms legal in India?
Yes, prop firms are 100% legal in India. You trade on behalf of the firm using their capital, which is legitimate.
Can I trade with multiple prop firms at the same time?
Yes, you can trade multiple prop firms at once. Just make sure that you can manage the time and mental energy required.
Do these firms accept Indian payment methods?
Yes, most firms accept payment methods that work for Indian traders. Credit/debit cards and crypto (USDT, Bitcoin) are the most common.
What happens if I fail the evaluation?
You lose your challenge fee. Most firms offer discounted retries or reset options. OneFunded's Rewards Center even lets you earn points toward free challenges.
What is the difference between Indian and US prop firms?
Indian prop firms are usually low-cost evaluation platforms with simulated capital, flexible rules, and minimal oversight, making them attractive to beginners but riskier in terms of payouts and long-term stability.
The prop firms in the USA operate with stricter rules, better infrastructure, and more reliable payouts, offering a more professional environment and a clearer path for serious traders seeking consistency.
Conclusion
If you're an Indian trader, you can choose from many prop firms. You’ll find platforms with flexible trading rules, high profit splits, quick payouts, and even a rewards system.
We've reviewed some strong prop firms you can choose from, including OneFunded, FundedNext, FXIFY, Fundingpips, The5ers, The Funded Trader, Blueberry Funded, and BrightFunded. Each prop firm offers unique features and serves the needs of traders of all stripes.
When choosing a prop firm, consider your trading style and skill level. Also, check the platform’s profit split, challenge cost, payout speed, and scaling opportunities. This way, you’ll choose the firm that's right for you.
