The Complete 2026 Guide to Prop Firms for Indian Traders

We've conducted extensive research to identify strong prop firms for Indian traders. These platforms offer quick payouts, flexible rules, and budget-friendly challenge fees. Here are detailed reviews of our strong prop firms.

You typically keep 70-90% of the profits you make, while they cover the losses. If you're skilled enough, you can scale up quickly and trade with millions.

When using prop firms, you can trade with capital of around 50k-500k, without risking your own cash. Pass their evaluation challenge, prove that you've got the skill and discipline, and you'll receive a funded account .

If you’re an Indian trader looking to trade with bigger money without risking your own, prop firms are a great option. They offer funded accounts, clear challenges, and profit splits so that you can trade, earn, and grow your account over time. Choosing the right prop firms can make all the difference in your journey and even determine whether you’ll be profitable. We've compiled and reviewed some platforms you can choose from. Read on for all the details.

OneFunded offers a Rewards Center, where you earn points as you trade. You can use your points to get discounts on future challenges or even score a free evaluation. Indian traders will also enjoy quick payouts at OneFunded. The firm payouts bi-weekly, but you can use the Weekly Payout add-on. You’ll get your initial challenge fee 100% refunded on your first withdrawal.

We recommend OneFunded as the good choice for Indian traders because it offers competitive pricing, clear rules, and exciting rewards. Account sizes range from $2,000 to $200,000, and the profit split climbs to 90%, meaning the bulk of your earnings stays with you.

No hidden terms, all rules clear from the start

No scaling plan is currently available

FXIFY allows you to trade using MT4, MT5, and cTrader, and the brand doesn't restrict your trading style. The firm allows EAs, news trading, and weekend holds.

At FXIFY, you can choose from up to five challenge types, allowing you to select the good option for your trading style and goals. Account sizes range from $1,000 to $400,000 to ensure both low-budget and experienced Indian traders have plenty of choices.

No strict consistency rules or minimum trading days on some plans

Immediate funding option with no evaluation for ready-to-trade accounts

Profit split starts at 75% and can reach 90% with add-ons

You can get account sizes ranging from $5,000 to $200,000, and you can scale up to $4m if you perform well. The profit split is competitive, ranging from 80-100% depending on your program and performance level.

If you're an experienced trader and think you can handle more demanding conditions, The5ers is an ideal prop firm for you. Most of the platform's challenges center on consistency and long-term risk management. You need to show you can trade responsibly and generate steady returns.

Scaling plans of up to around $4 million

Profit splits that can reach up to 100% at higher levels

You can start with accounts from $5,000 up to $200,000. But here's the good part: you keep 90% of what you make on regular accounts. On their profit share program, which goes up to 95%. That's almost all your earnings in your pocket.

If you want to keep more of your profits, FundedNext is one of the prop firms to choose. The brand is flexible and offers account options with balance-based drawdowns, which are easier to work with than the usual equity-based rules. This gives you more room to let your trades run without constantly worrying about hitting limits.

Minimum trading days can be strict on some account types

Account sizes at FundingPips start from $5,000 to $200,000, which is quite flexible. The profit split is competitive at 80-90%, depending on your account type and performance. You can trade using MT4, MT5, and other popular platforms.

At FundingPips, you’ll enjoy some of the most trader-friendly rules in the industry. For starters, the firm doesn't set minimum trading days on most of its challenges, so you can pass at your own pace. You can hold trades over the weekend, trade news, and use EAs.

You can purchase account sizes from $5,000 to $600,000. The profit split is 80% to you and 20% to the firm, which is fair and industry-standard. As you prove yourself, there are opportunities to scale up.

The Funded Trader offers the perfect environment for Indian traders who are just getting started. There are no complicated rules or impossible targets. Instead, you get drawdown limits that give you room to learn and reasonable profit targets.

Scaling plan allows funded accounts to grow up to $2.5 million+

Profit splits start around 80% and can go up to 90%+

As you scale your Blueberry Funded account, the profit split can reach up to 90%. Account sizes go from $10,000 to $200,000. You can trade using MT4, MT5, TradeLocker, or DXtrade. If you're profitable, you can request payouts bi-weekly.

Blueberry Funded rewards consistent traders who can deliver results over time. If you prefer making consistent profits rather than chasing big wins, this firm is for you. The firm offers quarterly scaling, where you can increase your account balance by 25% every three months. If you’re consistent and profitable, you can achieve the maximum balance of $2m.

Up to 90% profit split as you scale

BrightFunded offers account sizes from $5,000 up to $200,000. Profit splits start at 80%, can increase to 90% with an add-on, and may reach 100% with consistent performance and scaling.

With BrightFunded, you can scale your funded account to infinity as long as you keep hitting the requirements. You’ll have to show discipline over a four-month evaluation period, including achieving a total profit of over 10% and completing two payout transactions within that period. If you hit these milestones, you’ll get a 30% increase in account size.

Profit split that can scale up to 100%

Funded accounts start from $5,000 up to $200,000, scalable toward $400,000

Profit split can reach up to 100% after scaling

How to Choose the Right Prop Firm in India When choosing a prop firm, considering key factors can help you choose nice options that fit your trading system and needs. Here are factors to keep in mind:

Match Your Trading Style Different firms favor different approaches. If you’re a scalper, seek out firms that have low minimum trading day requirements and no restrictions on high-frequency trading. Swing traders will also want to focus on companies that permit weekend holds and don’t punish longer trade durations.

Evaluate Your Skill Level Be truthful about where you are. If you're a beginner, look for trading firms, such as OneFunded and The Funded Trader, that have realistic profit targets and manage their drawdowns reasonably well. More experienced traders can manage tighter requirements with companies such as The5ers, which have greater scaling potential.

Check the Profit Split Most firms offer 80%, but some, like FundedNext, go up to 95%. That difference adds up quickly. Some prop firms even increase your split as you reach some performance levels.

Consider the Challenge Cost Always consider your budget before choosing a pro firm. You can choose friendly options like BrightFunded that let you take multiple attempts without major financial stress.

Review Payout Speed and Methods Check the payout speed to ensure that you’ll receive your funds without unnecessary delays. FXIFY processes your payouts within 24 hours, which is ideal. Also, check if the firm accepts popular Indian payment methods for fast transactions.

Consider Scaling Opportunities If you’re in this for the long term, scaling matters. Firms like FundedNext let you grow to $4 million, while others cap you early. Think about your career goals, not just immediate funding.

Indian Prop Firms FAQs Are prop firms legal in India? Yes, prop firms are 100% legal in India. You trade on behalf of the firm using their capital, which is legitimate.

Can I trade with multiple prop firms at the same time? Yes, you can trade multiple prop firms at once. Just make sure that you can manage the time and mental energy required.

Do these firms accept Indian payment methods? Yes, most firms accept payment methods that work for Indian traders. Credit/debit cards and crypto (USDT, Bitcoin) are the most common.

What happens if I fail the evaluation? You lose your challenge fee. Most firms offer discounted retries or reset options. OneFunded's Rewards Center even lets you earn points toward free challenges.

What is the difference between Indian and US prop firms? Indian prop firms are usually low-cost evaluation platforms with simulated capital, flexible rules, and minimal oversight, making them attractive to beginners but riskier in terms of payouts and long-term stability.

The prop firms in the USA operate with stricter rules, better infrastructure, and more reliable payouts, offering a more professional environment and a clearer path for serious traders seeking consistency.

Conclusion If you're an Indian trader, you can choose from many prop firms. You’ll find platforms with flexible trading rules, high profit splits, quick payouts, and even a rewards system.

We've reviewed some strong prop firms you can choose from, including OneFunded, FundedNext, FXIFY, Fundingpips, The5ers, The Funded Trader, Blueberry Funded, and BrightFunded. Each prop firm offers unique features and serves the needs of traders of all stripes.

When choosing a prop firm, consider your trading style and skill level. Also, check the platform’s profit split, challenge cost, payout speed, and scaling opportunities. This way, you’ll choose the firm that's right for you.

