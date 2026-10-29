Uttarakhand CM Dhami stops at Srinagar tea stall, interacts with locals on road journey

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami stopped at a local tea stall near Srinagar Chungi on Monday while travelling by road from the GVK helipad to Dehradun, interacting with residents, children and shopkeepers during the brief halt. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami (PTI)

According to an official release, Dhami visited the tea stall run by Mangal Singh and had tea with people present there. He also served tea to children, residents and officials, and spoke with shopkeepers and other locals.

The visit drew attention from people in the area, with local shopkeepers and residents expressing enthusiasm at the opportunity to meet the Chief Minister informally. The interaction took place during his road journey to Dehradun, which also involved an inspection of the road route, according to the release.

Dhami’s stop at the neighbourhood business was presented as an effort to promote the ‘Local for Vocal’ initiative, which encourages people to support local businesses and products. The release said the visit conveyed a message about the importance of encouraging small traders and strengthening the regional economy through greater public participation.

The initiative seeks to draw attention to the role of local businesses in economic activity, particularly small establishments that serve residents and travellers. Such businesses depend in part on regular customer footfall and community support.

The Chief Minister’s interaction with children and residents also provided an opportunity for informal engagement outside a formal meeting or public event. The release highlighted the visit as an example of direct interaction with members of the local community.

No details were provided about specific road conditions identified during the journey or any directions issued following the inspection. The release also did not mention any separate announcements or decisions related to local businesses.

The visit combined a road journey to Dehradun with a brief stop at a local establishment, bringing attention to small businesses and the state government’s stated emphasis on supporting local economic activity.