Uttarakhand CM transfers 11.5 Cr in welfare aid to workers, calls for registration of 5–6 Lakh labourers in three month

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami reaffirmed his government’s commitment to the welfare and dignity of the state’s labour force, announcing the transfer of ₹11 crore 50 lakh in financial assistance through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) to nearly 10,000 registered construction workers and their dependents. The announcement came during a meeting of the Uttarakhand Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board (UKBCWB), held under his chairmanship at his camp office. Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami announced ₹ 11.5 crore in DBT for nearly 10,000 construction workers, emphasising the government's commitment.

“This is not merely a financial transfer,” the Chief Minister said, “but an expression of our gratitude and respect towards our hardworking labourers — the true architects of Uttarakhand’s growth.”

He emphasised that the state government is determined to ensure that all welfare schemes — from education and healthcare assistance to marriage and posthumous aid — reach workers and their families in a timely and transparent manner. “Our goal,” he said, “is to create a system where every worker and their family can benefit from these initiatives without delay or difficulty.”

Expanding Welfare Coverage

CM Dhami issued firm directives to officials to ensure that every MGNREGA worker in the state is promptly covered under the Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board. He instructed the labour department and the board to register at least 5 to 6 lakh workers within the next three months, treating it as a top administrative priority.

“It is the duty of every officer to reach every worker,” he said, “and to make them aware of the welfare schemes and facilities available to them. Many eligible workers remain deprived of benefits simply due to a lack of awareness — this is unacceptable.”

The Chief Minister also directed officials to carry out awareness and registration drives at the panchayat level to ensure that every eligible worker is included. “The government is fully committed to the social and economic upliftment of our labourers,” he added. “Their hard work and dedication form the true foundation of the state’s progress, and it is our moral duty to safeguard their welfare.”

Reiterating his vision, CM Dhami said, “The development of our state rests on the labour of our workers. Ensuring their well-being is not just our goal — it is our responsibility.”

Mining Department Sets a Benchmark

Applauding the performance of various state departments, CM Dhami made special mention of the Mining Department, which has recorded an unexpected ₹800 crore increase in revenue this year. He credited this to the government’s transparent policies and strict enforcement measures, calling it “a result of honest intent, clear policy, and strong execution.”

He noted that Uttarakhand’s mining model — built on transparency, accountability, and stringent monitoring — has now become a benchmark for other states. “Officials from Himachal Pradesh and Jammu & Kashmir have visited Uttarakhand to study our mining policy and its implementation. This shows that our governance model is being recognised as a success story,” he said.

The Chief Minister urged all departments, including the Labour Department, to emulate the mining department’s efficiency, discipline, and transparency. “Every department must establish a system that is both effective and transparent, ensuring that the benefits of government schemes reach the people directly and that the state’s revenue continues to grow steadily,” he said.

Commitment to Dignity of Labour

Concluding the meeting, CM Dhami underlined that labourers are not just contributors to the economy but the backbone of the state’s development. “Hard work is our strength, and unity is our identity,” he said. “Our government stands firmly with every worker in their struggles and triumphs. The welfare of our workers remains our highest priority.”

The meeting was attended by Secretary Sridhar Babu Adaki, Additional Secretary Vineet Kumar, and senior officials from the Labour Department and the Uttarakhand Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board.