Uttarakhand pushes for innovation and value addition in herbal economy

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday directed officials to step up innovation, value addition and marketing in the state’s herbal and medicinal plant sector. Chairing a meeting of the Herbal Advisory Committee at the Secretariat, he asked departments to develop village-level clusters and prioritise the promotion of high-altitude herbal resources. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami chairs a meeting of the Herbal Advisory Committee at the Secretariat.

Dhami said a team of experts will be sent to two leading states in the herbal and aroma sector to study best practices that can be replicated in Uttarakhand. He emphasised coordinated efforts across research, production, branding and market outreach to expand the state’s herbal economy.

Calling the Himalayas a natural hub of herbal wealth, the Chief Minister said developing this sector is a key government priority. He directed departments to ensure better returns for farmers, create local self-employment opportunities and increase women’s participation. He also sought support from Pantnagar University for processing, value addition and training.

Dhami instructed agriculture and forest departments to deploy joint teams in areas facing threats from bears and other wildlife, to guide residents on safety measures and crop protection.