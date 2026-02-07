WADA shrugs off USA withholding dues

The United States has withheld $3.6 million in annual dues for a second consecutive year to the World Anti-Doping Agency , which says it remains financially strong despite the move. HT Image

An appropriations bill signed into law by President Donald Trump on Tuesday confirmed the move and included language demanding an independent audit following up concern over Chinese influence in WADA after a 2021 controversy involving 23 Chinese swimmers.

In a statement to AFP on Friday, WADA said it remains financially strong despite the US withholding of dues and noted WADA financial statements are independently audited each year.

"Clearly, it is not ideal when a government voluntarily withholds its dues," WADA said. "However, additional contributions from other public authorities around the world have substantially mitigated the negative impact. WADA remains in a strong financial position with an annual budget of about $56 million."

The US law included language saying WADA funding would only be renewed after receiving results of an audit "conducted by external anti-doping experts and experienced independent auditors that demonstrate Executive Committee and Foundation are operating consistent with their duties."

Worries over WADA followed the revelation that 23 Chinese swimmers tested positive for a banned substance in 2021 but were not suspended by WADA after Chinese authorities said the group had eaten food unknowingly containing the banned substance.

An independent investigation cleared WADA's conduct in the affair.

WADA fired back at the US move.

"Annual contributions to WADA are not conditional that was a principle established and agreed by all governments when WADA was founded more than 26 years ago. If every government attached conditions to its WADA dues, it would lead to chaos," WADA said in its statement.

"Each year, WADA's financial statements are independently audited by PWC, and in 2022 WADA formed a risk and audit committee that monitors and assists the Foundation Board with risk management and auditing."

WADA also cited an internal auditor engaged in 2025 and noted WADA's compliance monitoring program is accredited by the International Organization for Standardization .

- US won't be 'bullied' -

That is not good enough for White House's Office of National Drug Control Policy director Sara Carter.

"Governments or individuals who seek to manipulate or evade the rules must be held accountable," Carter told The Athletic in a statement.

"ONDCP will continue to demand that WADA submit to an independent compliance audit to advance sports integrity and fairness of competition. The United States will not be bullied or manipulated into paying dues to WADA until such is achieved."

WADA said it congratulated Carter on her appointment last month and added, "We look forward to working closely with her and her team for the good of clean sport in US and beyond."

"The truth is WADA stands ready to work with all parties in the US."

WADA president Witold Banka met US Olympic and Paralympic Committee chief executive Gene Sykes on Wednesday and "had a very positive discussion," WADA said.

WADA noted organizers of the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics and US anti-doping laboratories have said they can work with WADA, including the US Anti-Doping Agency.

"Within USADA, WADA has good working relationships at the expert and operational levels," WADA's statement said. "We will continue to build strong relationships within the US just as we do all over the world."

