Badshahpur murder case: Police assure security to victim’s widow

Security will be provided to the wife of agriculturist Anand Vashist, who was shot dead on Tuesday morning by a group of local criminals. The assailants are still at large.

The decision came after a delegation of Badshahpur residents, including relatives of the victim, met senior police officers and sought an assurance that Narender alias Tillu and his associates, who are the accused in the case, will be arrested at the earliest.

Vashisht, 41, was a witness in a firing incident which took place on February 11. He was shot multiple times on Tuesday morning allegedly by Tillu and his accomplices. His wife, too, suffered gunshot wounds in the attack. The victim’s family members told police that he was targeted by Tillu and his henchmen because he was a prime witness in the firing case.

Vashist’s wife is now the prime witness in the murder of her husband and family members are apprehensive about her security.

The residents, who met Ashok Bakshi, DCP, south, on Saturday morning, said that even four days after the daylight killing there’s been little or no progress in the investigation and the assailants are still at large. They also said that they fear that there is a threat to the life of Anand’s widow, as she is the sole witness in his murder. They also demanded strict action against those involved in the ‘murder plot’, including a journalist.

“The police need to take immediate action, as the culprits are roaming free. Those involved in the murder should be held accountable and brought to book,” Om Prakash Tyagi, a Badshahpur elder, said, adding that maximum security should be given to the victim’s family.

Bakshi assured the delegation that strict action will be taken against the accused and no one will be spared. “We have already arrested four persons in connection with the case and the crime branch has set up teams to nab the other culprits. We will provide security to the victim’s widow and an instruction to that effect has already been issued,” Bakshi said.

The police also assured the family that the widow’s statement will be recorded as soon as she is ready and willing.