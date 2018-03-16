Badshahpur murder: Scribe arrested, sent to judicial custody

A Gurgaon court on Friday sent a journalist to 14 days judicial custody in connection with the murder of a Badshahpur resident on Tuesday morning. The court, however, denied custody of Pradeep Nirala to Gurgaon police, which was seeking him on police remand citing the fact that he had shared the information required by the police and it needs to question him further.

Nirala was arrested on Thursday night under section 120 B of the IPC for being part of a conspiracy to murder 41-year old Anand Vashist, an agriculturist. Vashisht was murdered allegedly by a local criminal named Narender alias Tillu.

Vashist, a Badshahpur resident, was shot multiple times on Tuesday morning and his wife also suffered a gunshot wound after masked assailants waylaid them near their house. The family members of the victim alleged that Nirala had played a key role in settling a case of firing on February 11, allegedly involving Tillu. Vashisht was a witness in the case.

They also alleged that Nirala had called Vashist several times and asked him to refrain from being a party to the case.

Manish Kumar, judicial magistrate first, Gurgaon, on Friday observed that since Nirala had disclosed information pertaining to Tillu, and his house is in Goa, there is no need for him to be sent on police remand. The court also sent three persons, allegedly involved in the February 11 firing incident, to 14-day judicial custody. They are claimed to be associates of Tillu. They were identified as Surender alias Kala, Ravi and Amit.

Read I Gurgaon: Badshahpur murder case transferred to crime branch

Yatish Goel, Nirala’s counsel, said that the court gave an exceptional order denying custody of his client to the police, as he was arrested under suspicious circumstances.

“Nirala was arrested two days ago. His brother approached the National Commission for Scheduled Caste regarding his detention by the police and this was taken into cognizance by the court. We are going to file a bail plea on Monday,” he said.

Gurgaon police claimed that Nirala was arrested from a checkpoint in Bhondsi on Thursday night in connection with the conspiracy to kill Vashist. Nirala’s family claimed that he had been detained illegally.