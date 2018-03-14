Gurgaon: Badshahpur murder case transferred to crime branch

The investigation into the murder of a 41-year-old man in Badshahpur on Tuesday morning was transferred to the crime branch taking into account the seriousness of the matter, and the strong reservations expressed by relatives of the victim about the local police.

A police officer was also removed from field duty for negligence.

Officials of the crime branch at Sector 39 will probe the matter and ensure that the accused are arrested at the earliest, police said on Wednesday.

Anand Vashisht, an agriculturalist who was a key witness to an attack by local criminals on a man identified as Vijay, was shot dead outside his home. His wife, Karishma, managed to stave off the masked attackers with a bucket. However, she was also injured.

Police said six shots were fired by three unidentified assailants and four bullets hit Vashisht, while one injured his wife.

Relatives of the deceased alleged that Vashisht was killed by a local criminal, identified as Narender alias Tillu, because he was a witness to a firing incident that took place on February 11.

A case of murder was registered against Tillu and two of his associates at the Badshahpur police station under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code.

ASI Satyender, who was investigating the February 11 firing incident, was sent to the Police Lines for failing to take cognizance of the threats being faced by Vashist, who had taken a wounded Vijay to the hospital after he was shot at.

Relatives of the deceased alleged that despite telling ASI Satyender that Vashisht was being threatened, he did not take action against the accused, which lead to the fatal shooting.

“Taking into account the seriousness of the matter, the case has been transferred to the crime branch. They will now probe the matter,” Badshahpur station house officer Vishnu Prasad said.

A large group of residents from Badshahpur also called officials at the Police Commissionerate and demanded that the prime accused in Vashisht’s murder be arrested.

“We have apprised them (the police) about the seriousness of the matter and we will start an agitation if action is not taken at the earliest,” said a relative requesting anonymity.

Meanwhile, the city police booked eight Badshahpur residents for blocking the Sohna Road, which has been declared a national highway, for almost four hours after Tuesday’s murder.

A case was registered against Jaikanwar Tyagi, Oma Tyagi, Rakesh Tyagi, Vipin Tyagi, Fateh Singh, Lakshman Sharma, Amit Tyagi, and Yogesh Tyagi under sections 147, 149, 186, 283, 341, 353 of the Indian Penal Code and the National Highways Act at the Sector 50 police station.

The police said blocking the national highway had led to massive snarls, and that inconvenienced people. Hence, the accused were booked.