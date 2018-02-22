DC seeks new road action plan for Gurgaon

The city’s deputy commissioner Vinay Pratapm Singh held a meeting with civil engineers on the state of roads at the Mini Secretariat on Thursday. At the meeting it was decided that a road action plan is the need of the hour, especially in the light of accidents and mishaps reported on newly opened underpasses. The meeting also discussed possible safety measures on accident-prone stretches as well.

Officials said that once the road action plan is drawn up, the Gurgaon police will hand out copies of the same to the general public to ensure that they are aware of the do’s and don’ts while commuting on an accident-prone stretch or an underpass.

The meeting featured officials of the Haryana Urban Development Authority (Huda), Public Works Department (PWD), Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG), National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), Gurgaon police, as well as a team from Haryana Vision Zero.

In May 2017, the state government launched a campaign for ensuring zero fatality in road accidents, covering Gurgaon and nine other districts. The campaign, called Haryana Vision Zero, features officials from private entities and government officials who are responsible for compiling, identifying and analyzing data from accident-prone stretches and coming up with solutions.

“Each department responsible for the upkeep of underpasses needs to formulate an action plan within the next 10 days and share it with Gurgaon police and the public. The departments have also been told that if they are facing issues with regard to budget or getting requite permission or clearance or meeting any other formalities, they need to get them sorted at the earliest,” Singh said.

Another issue discussed at the meeting is the lack of adequate streetlights at Rajiv Chowk, Signature Towers, Iffco Chowk and Bilaspur Chowk. The poorly lit arterial roads are resulting in accidents.

Deepak Gahlawat, DCP (traffic), said that since the four junctions draw heavy traffic and also serve as key points for accessing public transport, installation of high-mast lights at these points and keeping them on 24x7 inside underpasses and in non-motorised zones could provide a solution to commuting problems at night.

The proposal to install adequate lights on foot over bridges was also mooted and discussed by traffic police officers at the meeting. The MCG and the NHAI were asked to take the proposal forward.

Ashish Sharma, the programme director of Haryana Vision Zero, said that stationary vehicles, which have either broken down or are parked illegally, are largely to blame for accidents on national highways. Gahlawat directed the NHAI officials to act on the issue and boost their patrolling on the stretch in coordination with traffic police officers.

The accident prone stretch between Narshinghpur village and Khandsa on National Highway-48 also featured prominently during the discussions.

Officials of the Haryana Vision Zero team suggested installation of retro-reflective sign boards will reduce mishaps, as it will inform commuters on the national highway in advance of the traffic from the village area converging on the stretch and enable them to reduce the speed of their vehicles.

During the meeting, the deputy commissioner directed all departments to work in close coordination for providing an effective solution to traffic issues in the city and also seek and act on suggestions of the Haryana Vision Zero.