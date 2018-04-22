Earth Day: MCG commissioner pitches for compost units at societies

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) is considering setting up compost plants at residential colonies to process domestic waste at source.

Visiting a compost plant at Uniworld Gardens in Sector 47 on the occasion of World Earth Day, Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) commissioner Yashpal Yadav pitched for more such units at residential societies across the city.

With the Bandhwari waste treatment plant, the city’s only waste processing unit, lying defunct since June 2013, MCG has shifted its attention to segregating waste at miniature decomposing plants in residential areas and has been helping condominium and gated societies put such waste disposal systems in place since 2015.

Following his visit to the composting plant, Yadav tweeted, “…300kg kitchen waste is being reprocessed and reused without much investment. Need to replicate all over city (sic).”

Elaborating further on the MCG’s plans to make residential societies self-reliant when it comes to waste segregation and disposal, Yadav said that the MCG plans to set up more such compost plants at Chakkarpur, and another in the same area which “will be remodelled and made better”.

For a compost plant to work, waste has to be segregated at household level.

As per the general practice, residents are advised to dump waste in different-coloured bins — for organic waste, mixed waste and recycled waste.

The waste is either picked up by MCG officials or workers in the society and carried to the nearby composting plant where organic waste is converted to manure and those, which can be recycled, are segregated.

“The compost plant was started in December 2017 and since then, on an average, we have been segregating 300 kg of waste and converting them into compost through a completely natural process. The only machine involved in the process is a shredder and in the last four months, 33,000 kg kitchen waste has been converted into compost,” Rahul Khera, the founder of a startup engaged in decentralizing waste, said.

The plant in Uniworld Gardens is managed by this startup.

The efficiency of compost plants has not gone unnoticed and during the Republic Day function at Tau Devi Lal stadium, residential societies such as GurgaonOne, Nirvana country, Indian Air Lines Pilot Society, DLF Summit and Richmond Park were felicitated for taking up innovative in-house waste segregation and disposal practices.

With the revival of the Bandhwari plant facing hurdles in the form of villagers, who claim chemical leak from the defunct plant has contaminated nearby groundwater resources, thereby resulting in over 100 cancer-related deaths in seven villages over the last five years, and the proposed waste-to-energy plant not scheduled to start processing waste before June 2019, MCG officials are looking to establish one major compost plant at each of its 35 wards by the end of this year.

The MCG is also in the process of developing a new waste app, as announced by Yadav during a meeting on March 23 at the MCG office in Sector 34. The new application was proposed after the Swachh Map app reported several software glitches.

The new app will enable residents upload pictures of waste piles that have not been cleared by the MCG and their complaints will be addressed in 72 hours.