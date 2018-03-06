Gurgaon: After initial hiccup, traffic at Sirhaul improves

Eight days after Sirhaul, on the Delhi-Gurgaon border, underwent major route diversions aimed at reducing congestion, traffic flow has improved considerably from the utter chaos that had ensued in the initial three days of the trial.

On February 25, the traffic police had demarcated lanes using jersey barriers for commercial and non-commercial vehicles.

During the first three days of the trial, instead of improving the traffic flow, it worsened the situation as commuters were caught unawares by the changes and there was utter confusion on the road. On February 27, it took authorities nearly five hours to restore vehicular movement.

The traffic police had come under severe criticism but it decided to brazen it out, insisting that the ‘traffic movement will improve once commuters are accustomed to the changes’.

That stand was vindicated on Tuesday evening with the traffic situation improving noticeably in the area, for the first time in recent months.

Traffic flow in the extreme left carriageway — meant for vehicles headed towards Rajokri, Kapashera, DLF Phase-3 and the Ambience Island — and the extreme right carriageway — meant for non-commercial vehicles headed towards New Delhi after descending from the Shankar Chowk flyover — appeared to be the major beneficiaries of the change.

“Now that I’, familiar with the route diversions, my journey has significantly improved. Instead of navigating my way through traffic on the service lane, looking to get on to the highway, I now have free passage towards the Rajokri service lane,” Shashwat Verma, a resident of Kapasehra, said.

At the other two carriageways— one meant for non-commercial vehicles coming from Cyber City towards New Delhi and the other for commercial vehicles rejoining traffic after paying the toll — too have significantly less congestion.

“A week ago, I was stuck at Shankar Chowk flyover and it took me over 80 minutes to cross the toll. In the past few days, despite encountering traffic at the toll point, I am able to clear the route in under 30 minutes,” Dhruv Virmani, a resident of Shanti Niketan, said.

On February 27, police commissioner Sandeep Khirwar had visited the area to assess the situation along with senior officers from Gurgaon and Delhi Police and directed them to come up with a solution for the mess.

One of the solutions that the traffic police came up with was to remove sections of the jersey barriers to allow vehicles to switch lanes depending on the traffic flow.

Another measure was the placing stationary vehicles with a LED screen displaying directions and signages, ahead of Iffco Chowk flyover and Shankar Chowk flyover, to inform commuters in advance of the route diversions at Sirhaul.

Traffic police attributed the improvement in traffic to motorists being familiar with route changes and the removal of jersey barriers to ease congestion.

“Depending on the volume of traffic, officers take a call of allowing commuters to switch from the service lane towards the highway or vice versa. This move has improved the flow significantly,” ACP (traffic) Hira Singh said.

To highlight the effectiveness of the move, Singh said after receiving several complaints from commuters in the first three days of the trial, he is yet to ‘receive a single complaint from commuters this month”.