Gurgaon: CNG stations to be closed for relocating pipeline at Iffco Chowk

Gurgaon All 25 CNG stations in the city will remain closed from 1pm on Saturday till 6am on Monday due to rerouting of a pipeline at Iffco chowk for construction of an underpass, a spokesperson of Haryana City Gas Distribution Limited (HCGDL) said on Tuesday.

The gas supply to PNG (piped natural gas) for both domestic and industrial customers will, however, remain unaffected during this period.

According to HCGDL officials, the decision was taken by GAIL (Gas Authority of India Ltd) for rerouting the existing CGPL pipeline at Iffco Chowk due to the underpass work being carried out by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) at the junction.

“As an advisory, the company urges the CNG customers to have an alternate arrangement during the said period and use the available fuel wisely,” Satish Chopra, managing director, HCGDL, said.

With the temporary suspension in service, all 25 CNG stations at sectors 31, 44, 49, 52, 53, 53(II), 57, 62, 72A, 22, 29, 15(I), 15(II), 37, 86, 89, 98, Alipur, IOCL, sectors14, 33, 35, Sohna Palwal Road, Bus Depot, Pataudi and Farrukhnagar will be affected.

It is not the first time that the expansion work at the junctions of the Delhi-Gurgaon expressway has led to temporary closure of CNG stations.

Owing to the shifting of the pipeline for expansion work at Iffco Chowk and Signature Towers, six CNG stations were closed for 24 hours last year, from 2pm on September 16 till 2pm the day after.

The stations closed for 24 hours were located at sectors 31, 15, 14, 12, 22, 89, 86 and Pataudi Road.

HCGDL has a daily CNG supply capacity of over 4 lakh kilogram.

On December 5, 2017, following the direction of the district administration, all CNG station were ordered to remain open 24x7 as a measure to reduce queues at the stations which were resulting in snarls.