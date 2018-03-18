Gurgaon: Developer re-carpets arterial road in Phase-4 with help from residents

The DLF has finished recarpeting an arterial road in Phase-4 for the first time in 15 years, with help from residents. The 2km stretch in question connects DLF City Club to Supermart-2 and hundreds of residents use this road to approach the Galleria Market every day.

While the area roads have been getting repaired from time-to-time, they weren’t re-carpeted in over a decade.

DLF Phase-4 residents had recently told deputy mayor Sunita Yadav, a resident of Sushant Lok-1, that the last partial repair work was carried out three years ago and that the road had become non-motorable. The work follows an assurance by Yadav that all roads here would get the attention they need.

While the builder spent ₹50 lakh on re-carpeting all roads, residents contributed ₹16 lakh for installing an iron grill along the median to prevent jaywalking, repairing footpaths and street lights.

“There was a need to re-carpet the road as it was in a pathetic condition. There were no proper street lights, and the footpaths were also broken; iron grills were also required. Around 40 residents contributed ₹40,000 each for all this work as our lanes are connected to the main road,” DLF-4 RWA president Rajender Sharma said.

“The work had begun last week and got done on Saturday night. We have approximately spent ₹50 lakh,” DLF executive director Shekhar Basu said.

Read I Gurgaon: Road repair work started in South City 2 after a 5-year wait

Prior to this stretch, the developer re-carpeted all roads in Block E of DLF Phase-1, Basu said.

Repairing civic infrastructure is a major step before handing over the area to MCG as the maintenance transfer of the private colonies have to be completed before the handover.

The process of transfer of privately developed colonies from cash-strapped Huda to the MCG started last year. In April 2017, Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar announced the transfer of private colonies to the MCG, after which detailed project reports (DPR) of various colonies were made to estimate the expenditure in bringing their civic infrastructure up to speed.

The developers can either choose to repair the infrastructure on their own or transfer the amount to MCG, which will then use it to update the colonies.

Deputy mayor Sunita Yadav said, “The developer was told to finish the re-carpeting work within this month as this stretch is one of the most beautiful stretches of the city. The residents have also spent a huge amount of money from their own pockets to repair this road.”