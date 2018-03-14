Gurgaon: DLF starts re-carpeting roads for area transfer to MCG

Gurgaon In a major step towards the maintenance transfer of privately developed colonies to the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG), leading realtor DLF started work on recarpeting roads in Block E of DLF Phase 1 on Wednesday.

Prior to the maintenance transfer to the MCG, the developer was given a choice to either pay the civic body a monetary sum to uplift civic amenities or carry out the task itself.

“A total of ₹75 lakh is being spent. The DLF is paying ₹65 lakh while the remaining is being spent by the local RWA for the recarpeting work,” Ward 34 councillor RS Rathee said, adding that the local RWA and DLF took three months to finalise the details of how the 3km stretch would be repaired.

“In Block E, the roads are being constructed and tiles are also being placed on pavements in nearby parks,” DLF executive director Shekhar Basu said.

On January 10, the town and country planning department (TCP) in Haryana had cleared the cost estimates listed by the MCG in its deficiency assessment reports for DLF phases 1, 2 and 3. As per the report, an investment of ₹64 crore was needed for uplifting amenities in DLF Phase 1.

As per the MCG’s assessment report of DLF Phase 1, in the last seven to eight years roads here only got a cosmetic touch-up, the drains were found clogged with silt and were operating at 50% capacity, and even the sewage treatment plant was missing. The community centers, too, were being used as clubs.

DLF Phase 1 residents have been demanding road repair for over a decade.

“It has been nearly 10 years since the roads in the area were repaired. Residents have had to brave potholes and broken stretches for very long,” Anurag Mukherjee, a resident of DLF Phase 1 said.

The process of transfer of privately developed colonies from cash-strapped Huda to the MCG started last year. In April 2017, Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar announced the transfer of private colonies to the MCG, which later hired private consultants to prepare a detailed project report (DPR). Till date, DPRs of DLF phases 1 to 3, Sushant Lok-1, Palam Vihar, Suncity and South City 1 and 2 have been prepared, but none of these colonies have been transferred as yet.