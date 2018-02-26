Gurgaon: Hospitals see rise in viral, bacterial ailments as day, night temperature swings

City hospitals are reporting an increase in cases of respiratory issues, high fever, common cold and other seasonal viral ailments owing to the sudden and steep difference in the day and night temperatures.

According to the district health department, the state-run hospitals have reported a 10% to 15% increase in such cases over the past week.

The maximum temperature recorded on Monday was 30° Celsius and the minimum temperature was 14° Celsius. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) officials said the weather will continue to remain the same till Holi, March 2.

“The differences in day and night temperatures are likely to persist till Holi, and from the week after that, the temperature is expected to rise consistently,” an IMD official said.

“Cases of upper respiratory infections and gastroenteritis have increased in the past few days by 20% to 25%. These are caused mainly by temperature differences in the day and night; the day is warm and night is relatively cooler. Residents should ensure that they do not switch on their fans just yet, and also ensure that they are properly shielded from the cold in the evenings,” Dr Naveen Kumar, a senior physician at Civil Hospital, said.

Dr Amitabh Parti, additional director of internal medicine at the Fortis Memorial Research Institute, said, “With the change in season, majority cases that are being reported are of respiratory ailments, such as infection of the lower and upper respiratory tract, exaggeration of bronchial asthma and allergic rhinitis. At present, 20% to 25% walk-in patients come with respiratory tract infections. The primary cause for the rise in infections is the temperature difference during the morning and evening.”

Doctors say that aside from respiratory cases, people are also reporting other common health problems associated with weather change such as fatigue, throat infection, skin rashes, and dehydration.

“Sudden change in weather and barometric pressure can greatly affect the physical condition. Patients are exhibiting common health problems due to this change, such as fatigue, throat infection, skin rashes, dehydration and loss of appetite. In addition, the fluctuating temperatures are making the immune system extremely weak and vulnerable to infections,” Dr Rajesh Kumar, senior consultant of internal medicine at Fortis, said.

Medical experts also feel that temperature during the daytime is ideal for bacteria and viruses to grow, which is also leading to health ailments.

“All infectious viruses grow when the weather changes. Due to sudden weather change, we are seeing more patients suffering from stomach infection, fever, throat infection and cough,” Dr Manjeeta Nath Das at the Fortis Memorial Research Institute, said.

“People should take precautions such as should avoid sitting under the fan immediately after they come from the outside, avoid eating out and staying well covered. Children should be covered properly when they are going out in the evening in this weather,” Das added.