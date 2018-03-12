Gurgaon: NPR oustees meet Huda chief, demand compensation as pressure to vacate builds

A group representing oustees of the Northern Peripheral Road (NPR) met Chander Shekhar Khare, administrator of the Haryana urban development authority (Huda), on Monday demanding compensation as per the 2015 policy.

Provision in the 2015 policy were agreed upon by the oustees and the Huda administration, and signed in the presence of the Punjab and Haryana high court to settle dispute over allotment of alternate plots and compensation to all owners-and-oustees whose lands falls in the NPR alignment at New Palam Vihar.

The 2015 policy, better known as the final terms of settlement (FTS), mentioned that Huda will compensate all oustees—registry holders, and holders of general and special power of attorney (GPA/SPA).

Huda, however, has failed to compensate GPA and SPA oustees, and the matter is pending in the high court. The GPA/SPA holders claim they don’t yet have a word of assurance from the Huda on compensation. The high court is expected to hear the matter pertaining to GPA-SPA holders on March 13.

Monday’s meeting comes after Huda staff pasted notices, at various places in New Palam Vihar on Friday, asking oustees to vacate their plots. Recently, Khare had also said it would approach the Supreme Court to vacate stay on acquisition of land from GPA/SPA holders.

Lalit Kumar, an oustee, said, “The Huda staff came to warn us all and that created panic in the area. We have requested Huda administrator to give us compensation as per the FTS.”

Rishi Raj Rana, one of the oustees, said, “The Huda enforcement wing on Friday made an announcement and pasted notice at places in New Palam Vihar asking us (oustees) to vacate our plots at the earliest. Huda has compensated 30 oustees with original registry till date with alternative plots at Sector 110-A. Rest of the oustees, like us, are still waiting for compensation. How can Huda send us notices to vacate (before giving us compensation)? We have appealed to the Huda administrator for compensation and he has assured help.”

Khare said, “I have spoken with Huda legal team. The NPR is a national project and has been tied up in litigation for long.”

Work is stalled in a 1.4 km portion in New Palam Vihar and a 500 metre portion at Kherki Daula due to a litigation related to land acquisition. The Huda has completed 16.6 km of NPR and it handed over the project to the NHAI in October 2016.

Now, the NPR has been extended to the National Highway near Shiv Murti, Mahipalpur, in New Delhi.

The NHAI has planned an elevated road on the NPR, between the Delhi border and the Basai flyover, and is waiting for the Huda to hand over land at New Palam Vihar and Kherki Daula at the earliest to finish the project.