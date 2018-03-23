Gurgaon: One more nodal officer to help people from N-E

To improve communication between migrants from the Northeast and ensure that problems faced by them while living in Gurgaon are resolved on priority, the Gurgaon police on Friday decided to appoint an additional nodal officer for the dedicated North East cell.

The directions in this regard were issued by the commissioner of police during a meeting with a delegation of residents from northeastern states, who had come to apprise him of the problems faced by them.

Around 20,000 people from the Northeast states are concentrated in DLF phases 1 and 3. While some are employed in firms across the city, others work in shopping malls and other commercial establishments.

The delegation was led by Dr Alana Golmei, who said that there was need to ensure regular interaction with senior police officers so that victims from the people from the Northeast could be helped on priority in the event of trouble. He stressed on the need for empathy when it comes to addressing their issues.

“There is a need for more such meetings for pursuing criminal cases with vigour and ensure better coordination between people from our community and the police. We are satisfied with the response of Gurgaon police, but there is need to improve coordination even more,” Golmei said.

Residents from the Northeast also demanded that criminal cases involving them should be pursued vigorously and the police personnel should be sensitised on issues faced by them. They also demanded more patrolling in areas such as Chakkarpur, Nathupur and MG Road at night, as the majority of them had odd working hours and felt vulnerable while returning home late at night.

On its part, the Gurgaon police issued directions to appoint Anil Yadav, ACP, DLF as the additional nodal officer of the Northeast cell. “The issues raised by residents from the Northeast will be addressed on priority. I have directed that the nodal officer should hold monthly meetings with representatives from the Northeast communities. Also, directions will be issued to boost patrolling in specific areas to prevent crimes,” Khirwar said.

Kuldip Yadav, DCP, east, who is also the nodal officer of the Northeast cell, said that they plan to interact with residents from Northeast communities through monthly meetings and online forums, as it would enable information to be shared without any delay. “We will try to create a positive environment and use all our resources to ensure a safe living ambience for them,” he added.

The city police will also consider issuing identity cards to selected representatives of the Northeast communities, so that they could interact with the police from time to time and assist fellow community members in times of need.

The city, over time, has reported several incidents of crime where people from the Northeast were targeted.

On December 18, 2017, an employee of a guest house in DLF Phase-2 was accused of forcing his way into the room of a guest from the Northeast and molesting her. The woman, a trainee air hostess, later alerted the other staff who caught him. He was later arrested by the police.

On May 13, 2017, a 22-year old woman from Sikkim, living in Sector 17, was allegedly abducted and gang-raped by unidentified men while returning from Connaught Place in Delhi.