Gurgaon: Over 600 SC/ST protesters booked for Monday road block, protests

Over 600 protesters belonging to the schedule caste (SC) and scheduled tribes (ST) were booked by the Gurgaon police on Tuesday for allegedly blocking the Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway, among other arterial roads in the city, during a protest against the Supreme Court decision that allegedly dilutes act that safeguards the rights of these communities.

Police said two cases have been registered against protesters—one at the Civil Lines police station in which four people have been identified and over 500 unidentified, and another at the Sector 40 police station where around 60 to 70 persons have been booked.

DCP (crime) Sumit Kuhar said that cases were registered on the complaint of duty magistrate at Civil Lines, and a police official in Sector 40 as protesters turned a deaf ear to the repeated requests by the district administration and police officials to not block the national highway.

At Sector 40, a complaint was filed by police official Inder Prasad after which a case was registered under sections 109/143/145/149/283 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). A case was registered against Amit, Suresh, Geetanand, Rinku, Trilok, Aniket, Rakesh and 60 other unidentified persons who blocked the road near Kanhai village that led to a jam, police said.

Another case was registered at the Civil Lines police station on the basis of a complaint filed by Gurgaon additional tehsildar and duty magistrate Prakash Veer. A case was registered against Satpal Tanwar, Anil Tanwar, Sonu, Shyam Lal, Dr Abhay, Jitender, Dharambir and Pradeep Dahiya, besides 500 other unnamed protesters under sections 147,149,188,283,341 of the IPC and Section 8B of the National Highway Act 1956.

“The entire stretch from the HUDA City Centre to Subash Chowk was choked and there was a traffic gridlock in the adjacent areas because of this. Commuters suffered a lot as roads were jammed. As such action was initiated against the protestors,” Kuhar said.

Key intersections in the city, including those on the Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway were choked on Monday after large number of protesters from blocked the roads to protest the Supreme Court’s decision to amend the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989.

Protests were held in Sohna, Basai, Kanhai, and villages along NH-48 where agitators blocked traffic at major intersections. The Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway was blocked at Rajiv Chowk for about half-an-hour.