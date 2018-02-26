Gurgaon: Streetlights installed at Sector 110A road, residents relieved

The Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (DHBVN) installed 56 streetlights on a 2km stretch leading from Mahindra Aura, a housing society where 600 families live in Sector 110A, to the Delhi border making it safer for residents to use this road after sundown.

On February 11, the Hindustan Times had reported the plight of residents of this society that is spread across 17 acres. Residents had said that even though there were electricity poles in some places along the 8km stretch from Bajghera crossing to Delhi border, there were no streetlights which was leading to accidents.

Appreciating the recently installed streetlights, Nisha Agarwal, a resident, said, “It was difficult to commute on the stretch after dark, several snatching and carjacking incidents have taken place and if the lights are not repaired there could have been more incidents.”

“Now, we are safe near our complex and this two kilometre stretch was the scariest. I hope the remaining work also finishes soon,” she added.

Residents had hit out at the civic authorities for failing to provide adequate streetlights in the area. They had said that there are a handful of streetlights on the 8km stretch in the sector and not a single one of them was functional. They said that more than half the stretch doesn’t even have electricity poles and they fear for their safety while travelling in the dark.

“How can residents drive on the stretch where there are no lights? The authorities should think of basic facilities before handing over the apartments to the residents,” Sameer Sharma, a resident, said.

Residents had said that the authorities, in this case the DHBVN, have deprived them of basic facilities despite levying external development charge, internal development charge, service tax and registration charge, which comes to around ₹10-₹12 lakh per flat.

“I work in Delhi and return late at night. Since the Bajghera road is closed for flyover construction work and streetlights were not working, I used to feel very unsafe while driving home every night. My friends also avoided visiting us after sundown because of the dark stretch,” Sangeeta Sharma, a resident, said.

However, the work of installing streetlights and electricity poles on the remaining 6km of the stretch is yet to be taken up.

Ward 2 councillor Shakuntala Yadav said the remaining stretch belongs to the Public Works Department. “We have installed the electricity poles and lights in the area which belongs to us (MCG). Now, it is the responsibility of the PWD to take care of the issues,” Yadav said.

PWD minister Rao Narbir Singh said, “The project (of installing electricity poles and streetlights) is in the works. We will install the poles and lights before March 30. Instructions to this effect have been given and the funds have also been sanctioned.”