Gurgaon traffic police to monitor speeding via CCTV cameras at 29 junctions

The Gurgaon Traffic Police will use CCTV cameras placed at 29 junctions across the city to identify speeding vehicles in the district and penalise them accordingly. Dr Rakesh Gupta, principal secretary to Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, issued these directions on Thursday during a video conference with the commissioners of all districts in Haryana .

Gupta, who was conducting the video conference from Chandigarh, spoke of the success of the project in Yamunagar, where incidents of speeding had been monitored and reduced through the introduction of CCTV cameras. He also said that the project would be replicated in 10 districts of the state (Gurgaon, Ambala, Karnal, Hissar, Panipat, Sonipat, Rohtak, Rewari, Jhajjar, Kurukshetra) and subsequently installed in other districts.

“The District Road Safety fund will provide for the project and a traffic control room in each district will monitor the cameras. We will install this facility in the first 10 districts by next month,” Gupta said.

According to officials, an e-challan website will be set up to assist the implementation of the new initiative. Officials have been directed to ensure that traffic signals, road signages, and streetlights are functioning properly so roads are safe for commuters.

Incidentally, Gupta’s announcement comes weeks after the Gurgaon police added 84 challan machines in its unit to issue on-the-spot fines to violators on March 4. Prior to this, traffic police officials would record commuter violations in their registers and subsequently send the fine to the offender’s residence by post, which was proving to be inefficient. In 2017, over 7 lakh fines were issued manually by the traffic police.

The traffic police has also enforced a no-speeding corridor on Mall Mile since February 19 this year to curb accidents. Under this policy, light vehicles being driven above 50 kilometers per hour (kmph), heavy vehicles above 30kmph and three-wheelers above 40kmph on the stretch will be issued fines for speeding on the spot.