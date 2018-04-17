Gurugram: Official’s transfer holding up colony transfer, says MCG

Officials of the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) said that a change of the director general of Town and Country Planning (DG TCP) last month has inadvertently caused a delay in the transfer of the maintenance of eight privately developed colonies to the MCG.

MCG officials said that a meeting presided over by TL Satyaprakash, the former DG TCP, was held in Chandigarh on March 15 to address the queries raised by a few private developers pertaining to the transfer.

Officials added that following the meeting, Satyaprakash had decided that the next direction to the MCG would be issued by the TCP on April 2.

However, with Satyaprakash being transferred and KM Pandurang assuming charge as DG TCP on March 26, MCG officials said that they were yet to receive any direction from him on the matter.

“From the MCG’s side all formalities have been completed. We are waiting for further orders from the TCP to commence with the next steps of the transfer,” ND Vashisht, Chief Engineer, MCG, said.

The process of transfer has been underway since February 2016, when Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar had directed the MCG to take over the maintenance of some of the colonies. During Khattar’s visit to the city last week, the issue of the pending transfer was once again raised by these colonies’ residents, prompting him to direct the MCG to expedite the process.

Satyaprakash said that since he had been transferred, “only the concerned officer” could shed some light.

Pandurang said that the TCP was continuing with the proceedings of the transfer.

“I’m looking into the matter and will expedite the process after examining the relevant details,” he said.

The eight colonies that are to be transferred to the MCG for maintenance include DLF phases 1,2,3, Sushant Lok Phase 1, Palam Vihar, Suncity and South City 1 and 2.

The MCG had compiled a deficiency assessment report of these locations following on-the-spot surveys last year. It subsequently prepared estimates needed for developers to improve amenities prior to the transfer.