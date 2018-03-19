MCG demolishes illegal structures near IAF depot

Gurgaon The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) carried out a demolition drive within the 300 metre radius of the Air Force ammunition depot, which is a restricted area. The demolition drive in Sector 14 was conducted with heavy police presence on Monday and a total of 16 flats, nine shops, and 11 under-construction buildings were razed.

MCG officials had used the Geographical Information System (GIS) for identifying the structures that were built illegally inside the restricted area.

Action was taken after deputy commissioner Vinay Pratap Singh, on March 9, directed the MCG to seal or demolish establishments that have been constructed or are under construction in a radius of 300 metres of the depot. The directive came after the Punjab and Haryana high court had asked the district administration in mid-February to issue notices regarding removal of these structures within a month.

Anu Sheokand, the joint commissioner of zone 2 and nodal officer of the area, is the duty magistrate for the demolition drive.

A police team of over 100 officials, including women constables, from the Palam Vihar police station accompanied the MCG’s enforcement team for the duration of the drive.

“No disruption or violent incident was reported during the drive. The MCG and district administration have appealed to the citizens that they should not build any structures in the restricted area and follow the directions of the high court. Any new construction will not be tolerated in the restricted area and an FIR can be registered against the violators,” Mohan Singh, district town planner (enforcement) said.

Read I Gurgaon: MCG, HUDA demolish 50 shanties at Jharsa, recover 4 acres of civic land

Singh added that residents have also been informed to not buy or rent properties in the area and that the MCG will be carrying out similar drives in the coming two months.

According to MCG officials, over 6,000 families reside in the restricted area and as per the survey conducted in December 2017, 4,156 properties have been illegally constructed. Of these, 854 are commercial buildings, 3,016 are residential buildings and 241 have been categorised under mixed-use buildings.